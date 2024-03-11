Podcast: Dan Talks with Adam Leon, Filmmaker

Meet Adam Leon

Episode 175: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with filmmaker Adam Leon. His feature debut, Gimme the Loot, won the Grand Jury Prize at SXSW, was an official selection of the Cannes Film Festival and was released theatrically around the world.

His followup, Tramps, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2016 where it was acquired by Netflix.

His latest feature, Italian Studies, was released in 2022.

