In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 174: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jerry Cohen, real estate and development expert.

Cohen has had an illustrious career in NYC real estate, including a stint as a partner at Tishman Speyer Properties, and his broad interests led him to become a partner in the Yankees, the Nets and the New Jersey Devils organizations.

He also served on the NYU Stern Executive Board for 31 years.

