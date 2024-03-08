Podcast: Dan Talks with Jerry Cohen, Real Estate & Development Expert
Meet Jerry Cohen
Episode 174: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Jerry Cohen, real estate and development expert.
Cohen has had an illustrious career in NYC real estate, including a stint as a partner at Tishman Speyer Properties, and his broad interests led him to become a partner in the Yankees, the Nets and the New Jersey Devils organizations.
He also served on the NYU Stern Executive Board for 31 years.