Field Narrows in East End Congressional Primary

Nancy Goroff

Two Democrats have dropped out of the primary election to challenge U.S. Rep. Nick LaLota (R-Rocky Point), the congressman who represents the East End, leaving three of five candidates.

Former New York State Sen. Jim Gaughran (D-Northport) and former congressional aide Kyle Hill both suspended their campaigns at the end of February shortly after the Suffolk County Republican Committee endorsed LaLota’s campaign for a second term.

“More young people should run for public office and because I believe Congress can do great things, but only when it’s composed of good people,” Hill said. “Right now we can do so much better.”

The race for the state’s 1st Congressional District, which is widely considered a swing district, is set against the backdrop of an anticipated rematch between President Joe Biden and ex-President Donald Trump — and after as Democrats and Republicans continue to litigate redrawing the district lines following a recent court ruling.

The Democratic field narrowing in the race leaves Nancy Goroff, a Stony Brook University professor of chemistry who lost to LaLota’s predecessor Lee Zeldin four years ago, attorney Craig Herskowitz and John Avlon, a former CNN anchor from Sag Harbor. Upon suspending his campaign, Gaughran endorsed Avlon.