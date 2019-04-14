60 Summers Throwback: Donald Trump and Others Praise Dan’s Papers

60 Summers

As part of our ongoing 60 Summer celebration of Dan’s Papers, we’ve been remembering some of our favorite stories, cover art and East End icons, but we’re also looking back into our archive and finding some real gems.

This “Listen to What They Are Saying About Dan’s Papers” page from our June 17, 1994 issue features quotes from a number of notable Dan’s fans, including the late, great Sagaponack author George Plimpton, Madoo artist Robert Dash, PR maven Peggy Siegal, Guardian Angels founder Curtis Sliwa and future president, and frequent target of Dan’s Papers satire, Donald Trump!

As noted in Dan’s 60 Summers Throwback last week, he interviewed The Donald about his Hamptons helicopter service and more back in 1996. The pair got along famously. Trump even invited Dan to visit Mar-a-Lago, and our founder actually took him up on the offer. Perhaps that’s why he said “Dan’s is a terrific paper.”

