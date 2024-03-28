Where to Find 2024 Easter Brunch in the Hamptons & North Fork

Enjoy East Brunch in the Hamptons and North Fork (Getty Images)

This Easter, the Hamptons and North Fork are egg-static about a variety of delicious brunches to attend with friends and family! From seaside views to egg hunts and visits from the Easter bunny, there are so many great options conveniently located near you!

Join the festivities and check out what these restaurants have in store for your Easter weekend! It’s a lot of egg-citing stuff!

Hamptons Easter Brunch 2024

Southampton Inn Claude’s Cafe

On Easter Sunday, March 31, 8 a.m.–3 p.m., Claude’s Cafe in the Southampton Inn will be having an Easter buffet brunch! At 10 a.m. on the inn’s south lawn, there will be an egg hunt followed by an opportunity to get a photo with the Easter Bunny. Reservations are recommended for this egg-cellent event! 91 Hill Street, Southampton Inn. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

Hampton Maid

On Easter Sunday, March 31, 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. join Hampton Maid for their traditional Easter brunch experience. Treat yourself to a delicious prix-fixe menu that offers a choice of coffee/tea, juice/fruit, and entrees. Children have the choice of a beverage and entree as well. After brunch, there will be a fun Easter egg hunt as well as a visit from the famous Easter Bunny, making this a great family event. It is $45 per adult and $20 per child. Secure your spot ahead of time by signing up for a time slot on their website. 259 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-728-4166, hamptonmaid.com

Calissa

Brunch at Calissa on Sunday, March 31, will feature yummy options such as French toast, moussaka, skirt steak, and baklava. Additionally, there will be favorite champagne and rose selections for the optional bottomless brunch experience. 1020 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-500-9292, calissahamptons.com

Baron’s Cove

Baron’s Cove invites you to join them for their opening weekend this Easter Sunday, March 31, for brunch. After your meal, there will be an Easter egg hunt for the kids at 1 p.m. making it a wonderful family event. 31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2100, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Gurney’s Montauk

Gurney’s will offer Easter Brunch on Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. at the Scarpetta Beach dining room. With its breathtaking ocean-facing view, savor a delicious meal featuring a variety of options including prime rib carving, charcuterie, seafood bar, sushi, omelet station, and more. This family-friendly event offers brunch priced at $130 per adult and $60 per child twelve and under. There’s also an optional bloody mary bar add-on for the adults. 290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Nick & Toni’s

Celebrate Easter Sunday with brunch at Nick & Toni’s. On March 31, one of East End’s most beloved restaurants will be offering a prix-fixe menu priced at $80 per person. Children, ages 10 and younger can enjoy their own special menu with a choice of entree and dessert for $24. Make family Easter memorable at Nick & Toni’s this year. 136 North Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-3550, nickandtonis.com/easter-brunch-kids

North Fork Easter Brunch 2024

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Prior to Easter, on Saturday, March 30, noon–4 p.m. head to Main Road Biscuit Co. to enjoy breakfast-themed bites as well as wines from Bedell Cellars. A great way to kick off your Easter weekend! 36335 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Long Island Aquarium

Easter brunch takes over the Long Island Aquarium on Easter Sunday, March 31, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. in the sea star ballroom. This family event will have a traditional brunch with a craft station for kids along with a Penguin Scavenger “Egg Hunt.” The Easter Bunny might also pay a visit so don’t miss the opportunity to make cherished memories with your loved ones. Aquarium admission is included in the price of the brunch ticket, allowing you to explore before or after brunch. Adults are priced at $77.58, children 3 to 12 at $41.35, and children 2 and under at $10.35 with members saving 10%. Spots are limited so make sure to reserve your spot online. 431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-8200, longislandaquarium.com

Bistro 72

Bistro 72 is offering Easter brunch on Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m.–3 p.m. with delicious options like omelets, pancakes, a lamb rack, a lox platter, and more. There is also a kids breakfast for your little ones. Adults can sip on refreshing mimosas, bloody marys, and bellinis to complement their meals. 1830 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2200, bistro-72.com

North Fork Table & Inn

Indulge in fresh pastries, Little Ram oysters, olive oil pancakes, ricotta gnocchi, and more this Easter Sunday, March 31, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. at North Fork Table & Inn. There will also be children’s deals and live music making it a great way to celebrate your Easter with the family. 57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

aMano

Have an Italian Easter at aMano restaurant which has a special Easter menu on March 31, 1–6 p.m. You can choose Italian-inspired appetizers, entrees, and desserts all for the price of $59.95. 13550 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4800, amanorestaurant.net/easter-2024