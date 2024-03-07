Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week, March 8-12, 2024

Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Get out in the Hamptons this week to enjoy live shows, outdoor adventures, art exhibitions, workshops and more, March 8-12, 2024.

HAMPTONS LIVE SHOWS

Rob Europe at Wölffer Estate

Friday, March 8, 4 p.m.

Take in live music every Friday evening in the tasting room at Wölffer Estate, where you can also enjoy seasonal pairings, new wine and cider releases and specialty cocktails.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

Westhampton Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade Afterparty

Saturday, March 9, 12:30 p.m.

Join the Westhampton Beach Brewery under the tent at Justin’s Chop Shop for a post-parade party that includes live music from the Southpawz Trio. There is a $5 cover.

71 Sunset Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-0800, whbbrewing.com

Reeb and Souled Out

Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this exciting performance at the Bay Street Theater featuring Reeb, a high-energy nine-piece brass band and Souled Out, Long Island’s six-piece party band. You’ll hear all of your favorite hits, from Prince to the Doobie Brothers. Tickets are $30.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Line Dancing Saturday Nights

Saturday, March 9, 8 p.m.

Get your boots on and scoot over to The Clubhouse Hamptons, where Natalie will lead you in some impressive moves. You can also enjoy food, drinks and mingling. There’s no cover change, but you need to reserve your table in advance.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2675, clubhousehamptons.com

Tigres

Saturday, March 9, 10 p.m.

Party at The Stephen Talkhouse with Tigres, an electrifying local band with a funky sound. You’ll enjoy their groovy fusion of genres. Tickets are $10.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Fiddlers Green Concert

Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m.

Celebrate March with traditional Irish and American tunes in fiddle style at the Hampton Bays Public Library. Registration is required.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Oscar Night at Canoe Place

Sunday, March 10, 6 p.m.

Experience the magic of the Oscars like never before at Canoe Place with PBS critics Bill McCuddy, Lisa Rosman and Neil Rosan. You’ll enjoy Oscar-themed drinks, the Academy Awards on the big screen, prizes and engaging banter from your hosts. Tickets are $75, or you can make it a weekend by staying overnight at the resort.

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Strictly Murder

Through March 31

Join the Hampton Theatre Company for this intriguing play set in 1939 Provence, France. An English woman discovers that her husband may not be who he seems. Your $36 ticket also entitles you to a $30 prix fixe dinner before the show at Joe’s American Grille.

125 Jessup Avenue, Quogue. 631-653-8955, hamptontheatre.org

HAMPTONS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

WHB St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Saturday, March 9

Don’t miss this festival parade featuring Grand Marshal Patty Ziparo-Dalton, teacher and Athletic Director for the Westhampton Beach School District for over 40 years. You can also sign up early to march in the parade.

Downtown Westhampton Beach. 631-560-6392, whbstpats.com

Seal Cruise

Saturday, March 9, 12 p.m.

Join CRESLI and SoFo on this two-hour expedition to view, photograph and gather information on the seals in Shinnecock Bay. The fee is $40 per person.

975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-319-6003, cresli.org

Igloos by the Sea at Gurney’s

Through March 31

Enjoy cozy late-winter dining at Gurney’s with a private, heated igloo overlooking the ocean. You’ll enjoy seasonal bites, a cocktail menu, seasonal decor, activities and entertainment.

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

ENRICHING HAMPTONS PROGRAMS

Shanti Basics/Beginners

Friday, March 8, 11 a.m.

If you’re new to yoga, learn about postural alignment, meditation and breath at this beginner class in Sag Harbor. You can also join from the comfort of your home via Livestream. If attending in person, it’s recommended that you bring your own mats and props.

32 Bridge Street, Sag Harbor. yogashanti.com/sag-harbor-hamptons

Women’s Day at Canio’s Books

Friday, March 8, noon-2 p.m.

Enjoy coffee, tea and camaraderie at Canio’s Books, where you can read your favorite poem and discuss women’s issues across the globe. Bring a bagged lunch and a friend.

290 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-4926, caniosbooks.com

International Women’s Day: Women Artists In Beyond The Horizon

Friday, March 8, 6 p.m.

Join the Parrish Art Museum for a celebration of Women’s Day with artists Renate Aller, April Gornik and Susan Vecsey, each of whom has work on view in the current exhibition Beyond the Horizon: Interpretations of Landscape from Women in the Permanent Collection. Tickets are $20 for non-members.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Afternoon Tea

Sunday, March 10, 1:30-4 p.m.

Enjoy an elegant afternoon at Baker House 1650 that includes Champagne, sweet and savory bites and a pleasing assortment of teas. A children’s tea option is also available.

181 East Main Street, East Hampton. eventbrite.com/e/afternoon-tea-tickets-634364339817?aff=erelexpmlt

Tinseltown Gangsters: The Rise and Decline of the Mob in Hollywood

Sunday, March 10, 2 p.m.

Join local author Jeffrey Sussman as he discusses his new book about the rich history of the mob in Hollywood, who sought to extort millions of dollars from studio bosses in this true story of corruption and greed.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

East End Recorder Ensemble

Sunday, March 10, 3:30 p.m.

If you’ve got a recorder and know how to sight-read, head to the Hampton Library, where you’ll play Baroque music with Lisa Michne. Bring your own music stand.

2478 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 631-537-0015, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Tai Chi with Susan

Monday, March 11, 9 a.m.

Meet Susan at the Montauk Library and learn how to promote serenity through meditation and motion. Registration is required.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Irish Soda Bread

Tuesday, March 12, 4 p.m.

Celebrate March by making a traditional Irish soda bread to take home and enjoy in the Meeting Room of the Westhampton Free Library. Registration is required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

HAMPTONS ART EXHIBITIONS

Darlene Charneco: Field Mappings

On view March 9-May 6

Don’t miss this exciting new exhibition at Guild Hall featuring the works of Darlene Charneco, the 2020 Artist Members Exhibition Awardee. She uses a variety of materials and techniques to create her own visual mapping system. An artists’ reception will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Space-Sight-Line

On view March 10-May 26

Don’t miss the first week to catch this intriguing new exhibition at The Church that explores the ways artists play with visual perception. Works use space, light and media in surprising ways that will make you think. An opening reception will take place on Saturday, March 9, at 6 p.m.

48 Madison Street, Sag Harbor. 631-919-5342, thechurchsagharbor.org

Beyond the Horizon: Interpretations of Landscape from Women in the Permanent Collection

On view through June 16

Celebrate Women’s History Month with a female artist-only collection that includes mural-sized oil paintings, watercolors, pastels and mixed-art abstractions that represent interpretations of landscapes.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Jennifer Contini at Cowfish

View the uplifting work of Jennifer Jo Contini at Cowfish. The artist is known for her mixed-media pop hearts that include denim, acrylics, metals, resins, shells and maps. Look for her three-dimensional signature heart in many of her pieces. Enjoy her art when you stop by for a meal or just “pop” in to have a look.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

