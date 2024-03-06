Your Irish Eyes Will Be Smiling at Digger's Ales n' Eats in Riverhead

A classic neighborhood bar with an Irish name, Digger’s Ales n’ Eats is an institution in downtown Riverhead “where Irish is a state of mind.” Digger’s was first established in 1993, then called Digger’s Fine Food & Spirits, and is now owned and run by husband-and-wife team Steve and Cheri Wirth.

It’s come a long way from simple pub grub and cold beer — Digger’s features a generous menu of comfort food, specialties, and libations in a cozy tavern setting. Step inside and you’ll find a classic barroom — low-slung wooden tables, more than a few TVs, mahogany trim outlining dark-hued walls, and amber planked flooring throughout. A massive u-shaped bar anchors the space, usually bustling with occupied bar stools if the doors are open.

This is a place where true Guinness connoisseurs can sip alongside martini-drinking suits midday during the week. It’s an Irish pub in the true sense of the term — a pub that has heart and soul, a sense of community, a venue where you can run into old friends and make many new ones. Families with small fries, adults with French fries, Tanger Outlet daytrippers and deep-rooted locals all get along here.

Digger’s has evolved over the years, growing into its own as a beloved and genuine Irish pub. After college graduation in 1994, Stephen Wirth took a role behind the bar at the newly opened Digger O’Dell’s. He grew to love not just the bar, but the people he worked with, the patrons, the whole community. Just over a decade later he would take over the establishment as Digger’s Ales n’ Eats, revitalizing the spot with his wife Chéri at his side.

A recent breath of fresh air includes the reappearance of James Liszanckie as head chef about a year and a half ago. Liszanckie had commanded the kitchen over 18 years ago, deciding to take a pause to pursue other endeavors. But he’s back and better than ever, offering new twists on the menu as well as a steadfast commitment to the staff. He’s brilliantly managed to meld traditional Irish pub standards with elevated finer fare for a truly eclectic menu.

There’s a little something for everyone at Digger’s. For starters you can dig into their cabbage and sausage soup; marinated sirloin medallions served with horseradish sauce, a Bavarian hot pretzel with cheese sauce and sweet grainy mustard, Digger’s wings spiced your way with honey habanero or their ever-popular corn fritters.

If you’re going full-on Irish, plates include corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie and raved-about fish and chips (beer-battered cod that’s crispy outside, flaky on the inside — the way it should be) — all accompanied by authentic real-deal soda bread.

Sandwiches and handhelds are the superstars here — Grilled ruben, hot pastrami, chicken O’brien and Digger’s prime dip set the stage, to name a few. If you want to re-enact an episode of Man vs. Food you may want to take on The Galway — one pound of corned beef topped with gruyere cheese sauce on rye. And, of course, there’s a hefty offering of burgers created with carnivores in mind — toppings can include pastrami, short ribs, bacon and a fried egg.

Last but not least are entrees to round it all out — here you’ll find pasta, chicken parm, salmon and a ribeye. There are always many specials too — just in case you weren’t undecided enough.

“In winter we like to lean on heartier dishes like stews and meats,” says Wirth. “In the summer months we feature more fish and seafood.”

Every four months or so they change up the menu, bringing on new recipes and adjusting selections according to the season.

With 16 beers on tap, 20–30 bottled/canned brews and a full lineup of wine and spirits, there’s sure to be something to quench your thirst. They do justice featuring LI brews, including Tradewinds Brewing Co, Fire Island Beer Company, Greenport Harbor and others.

Friday nights are for chilling, and their live music lineups feature acoustic acts from either 6–9 p.m. or 7–10 p.m.

And the moment they’ve been waiting for all year is looming closely ahead. St. Patrick’s Day is a “day for the house” — an invitation to come on in and do the jiggity-jig in celebration. Expect specialty cocktails like an Irish Mule, good cheer and high spirits and, of course, corned beef and cabbage. Shenanigans begin at 11:30 a.m., Irish step dancers arrive in the evening and music will continue till midnight.

If you haven’t been to Digger’s, it might be worth a try. You may just find a pot of gold.

Find Digger’s Ales n’ Eats at 58 West Main Street, Riverhead or online at diggerspub.com.