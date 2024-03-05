Jamesport Murder Under Investigation

Getty Images

A 36-year-old man was found dead in his Jamesport home on Monday night and Suffolk County police are searching for his killer, authorities said.

Riverhead Town Police officers responded to a 911 call at the home on Herricks Lane and upon arrival at 11:43 p.m., officers found Conrad Gowan inside suffering from what authorities described in a news release as “a sharp-force injury.”

Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead.

Suffolk County Police Homicide Squad detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information on the case to call them at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.