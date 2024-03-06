Winter Jazz with Organ Monk Boogies at Parrish Art Museum

Barbara Maslin, Jay Bamberger, Ira Barocas Robert Rosenbaum Co-Founder Jazzfest Joel Criss Robert Rosenbaum Guitarist Kevin McNeil, Rachel Alexander, Theresa Roden Robert Rosenbaum Jazzfest Co-Founder Claes Brondal, Dan Ouellette, Jazz Jam Co-Founder John Landes Robert Rosenbaum Organist Greg Lewis Robert Rosenbaum Public Programs Manager & Exec. Assistant Olivia Menghini Robert Rosenbaum Raina Welch, Hammond Organist Gregory Lewis Robert Rosenbaum

Winter Jazz enthusiasts were treated to a performance and CD release by the Gregory Lewis Organ Monk Trio at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, co-presented with Hamptons JazzFest and its founders, Joel Chriss and Claes Brondal.

The trio, led by organist, pianist and composer Gregory Lewis, showcased jazz, blues and funk music.

The event celebrated the release of the sixth studio album, Organ Monk Going Home, marking Lewis’ debut with Sunnyside Records, on of The New York City Jazz Record’s Best of 2023.