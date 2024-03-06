Winter Jazz with Organ Monk Boogies at Parrish Art Museum
1 minute 03/06/2024
Winter Jazz enthusiasts were treated to a performance and CD release by the Gregory Lewis Organ Monk Trio at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, co-presented with Hamptons JazzFest and its founders, Joel Chriss and Claes Brondal.
The trio, led by organist, pianist and composer Gregory Lewis, showcased jazz, blues and funk music.
The event celebrated the release of the sixth studio album, Organ Monk Going Home, marking Lewis’ debut with Sunnyside Records, on of The New York City Jazz Record’s Best of 2023.