Event & Party Photos

Winter Jazz with Organ Monk Boogies at Parrish Art Museum

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 03/06/2024

Barbara Maslin, Jay Bamberger, Ira BarocasRobert Rosenbaum

Co-Founder Jazzfest Joel CrissRobert Rosenbaum

Guitarist Kevin McNeil, Rachel Alexander, Theresa RodenRobert Rosenbaum

Jazzfest Co-Founder Claes Brondal, Dan Ouellette, Jazz Jam Co-Founder John LandesRobert Rosenbaum

Organist Greg LewisRobert Rosenbaum

Public Programs Manager & Exec. Assistant Olivia MenghiniRobert Rosenbaum

Raina Welch, Hammond Organist Gregory LewisRobert Rosenbaum

Winter Jazz enthusiasts were treated to a performance and CD release by the Gregory Lewis Organ Monk Trio at the Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, co-presented with Hamptons JazzFest and its founders, Joel Chriss and Claes Brondal.

The trio, led by organist, pianist and composer Gregory Lewis, showcased jazz, blues and funk music.

The event celebrated the release of the sixth studio album, Organ Monk Going Home, marking Lewis’ debut with Sunnyside Records, on of The New York City Jazz Record’s Best of 2023.

  • Vetted Hamptons Resources

    Hamptons Classified 

    Access our trusted network of local professionals and browse employment opportunities in the Hamptons.
    Find a Home Pro Search Jobs

  • Most Recent Articles