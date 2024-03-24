Rescue Life Founder Meg Weinberger Has a Passion for Saving Animals

Meg Weinberger

Meg Weinberger has a big heart, and it shows in the way she approaches her life’s calling as an animal rescuer. Weinberger, who is running for the Florida House in the 94th District as a Republican, is the founder of Rescue Life, which is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

“A lifetime of taking care of animals has taught me many valuable traits,” says Weinberger, 51, who also lives in Palm Beach Gardens with her husband, Eric, and daughters Zoie, a junior at Stetson University and a member of the women’s varsity soccer team; and Riley, a junior at The Benjamin School and vice president of her environmental club. She also mentors Synthia and Beatrice.

“Caring for animals also includes waking up early and working when you’re ill,” Weinberger says. “Animals are a responsibility that has to be taken care of regardless of external influences. That is something unique I believe I can use in the Florida Legislature. I will show up each day and fight for common-sense policies that make sense for all Floridians, regardless of external influences.”

Weinberger says she has dedicated her life to advocating for the most vulnerable in society — and she doesn’t just mean four-legged animals.

“With unwavering passion, I stand up for individuals with physical and intellectual disabilities, foster children and animals in need. I made the decision to run for office because I wanted to serve my community on a larger platform. I am running for State House to bring my conservative and compassionate voice to Tallahassee as an advocate for District 94. You can count on me to serve in government as I have in private life: with compassion and accountability.”

The first-time candidate says she will use her life experience and conservative values to solve the big problems facing Floridians. One of her goals is to use market-based solutions to make Florida more affordable. She also wants to expand options for parents to improve educational outcomes, and support first responders as they work to make communities safe places for Floridians to call home.

“My focus is on championing legislative initiatives that directly benefit those I hope to represent,” explains Weinberger. who will face her first challenge during the August 20 primary election. “My foremost goal is safeguarding individual freedoms and constitutional rights, ensuring that every constituent’s liberties are protected. I am committed to upholding core American values, while also emphasizing the importance of hard work and dignity. Bolstering our local farmers and agricultural sector is vital for sustaining our economy and rural areas. Preserving our environment and ensuring access to clean water through infrastructure investments are crucial for our community’s well-being. And, as a staunch advocate of animal welfare, I will tirelessly work to shield them from harm.”

It was evident from a young age that Weinberger had the drive and knack for helping animals.

“I grew up rescuing animals,” Weinberger says of the menagerie of animals that ended up in the family home. “I kept rescuing cats, pigs, horses, donkeys, swans, geese and chickens at the farm where we lived, and in 2013, I decided to create

Rescue Life.”

The main focus of Rescue Life (rescue-life.org) is to remove animals from unsafe situations and eventually find them a forever home. She also works with special needs and foster children to teach them how to work with animals and the calm that comes with caring for animals in need.

“Growing up with a special-needs sister, I saw first-hand the healing benefits of animals on my adopted sister, Louise,” Weinberger remembers. “Since then, I have always been a big advocate for people with special needs and their families. The smiles the animals bring to people’s faces are priceless. Rescue Life partners with Els Center of Excellence and other organizations, where we work with people with special needs who are often afraid of big horses and other animals. Among the things we teach them is how to approach the animal. By the end of the day, many are caring and interacting with the animals.”

While she won’t be dealing with animals in the State House, she does believe that much of what she has learned dealing with animals will be useful.

“Like many in my district, I believe that the divisiveness in our country has only hurt us domestically and abroad,” Weinberger says of one challenge if she is successful. “When we come together as Americans, we are capable of anything. However, we have seen the effects of a divided country: all-time low approval ratings of our Congress and our government, record-low passage of bills in Congress, and frequent outbursts in the halls of government. The results are the usual political games that work for anyone but the common citizen.”

Just as she works to ensure the animals get along, she hopes to find common ground to help both sides pass legislation that benefits all Floridians. And, yes, it may sometimes take an unusual approach, but Weinberger knows it is worth it to pass legislation that benefits her community and all Floridians.

“In simple terms, every vote matters,” Weinberger says. “In today’s political climate, we have seen countless close races with razor-thin margins. Your vote matters and it is our civic duty to have our voices heard. The government should work for you, not the other way around.”

Todd Shapiro is an award-winning publicist and associate publisher of Dan’s Papers.