Things to Do in Palm Beach County This March 2024

Wellington International is among the world’s finest equestrian centers

Get out and about at fun and enriching events and activities in Palm Beach County and the surrounding areas this March 2024.

PALM BEACH AREA LIVE SHOWS

42nd Street at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre

Tuesday-Sunday, through March 31

Get your tickets ahead of time for this classic Broadway tale of a chorus kid who became a Broadway star. Hits include “We’re in the Money,” “Shuffle Off to Buffalo” and “42nd Street.”

1001 Indiantown Road, Jupiter. 561-510-9675, jupitertheatre.org

Northwood Jazz & Blues Music Festival

Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss two days of fine jazz music, food and drinks at the Northwood Art & Music Warehouse.

28th Street, West Palm Beach. northwoodartandmusic.com

MOMIX Alice

Wednesday, March 20, 2 p.m.

Seamlessly blending illusion, acrobatics, magic and whimsy, MOMIX Alice sends audiences flying down the rabbit hole in Moses Pendleton’s newest creation. Inspired by Lewis Carroll’s classic Alice in Wonderland, this dazzling production takes you on a mind-bending adventure.

701 Okeechobee Boulevard, West Palm Beach. 561-832-7469, kravis.org

Norma by Vincenzo Bellini

Friday-Sunday, April 5-7

Bellini’s fiery Norma marks Palm Beach Opera’s final opera of the 2024 season. Featuring a timeless story, dazzling vocals and one fearless priestess, the rarely-performed Norma is a bel canto masterpiece. Sung in Italian with English supertitles projected. Performances take place Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

425 24th Street, West Palm Beach. 561-833-7888, pbopera.org

Dance the Night Away Gala

Saturday, April 6, 6 p.m.

The Cancer Alliance of Help & Hope’s Dance the Night Away Gala at the historic Mar-a-Lago features 11 local celebrity dancers paired with professional ballroom dancers, competing for awards and raising money for Palm Beach County cancer patients in need.

1100 South Ocean Boulevard, Palm Beach. 561-748-7227, cahh.org

FUN PALM BEACH AREA ACTIVITIES

Winter Equestrian Festival

Now through March 31

Get outdoors for the longest-running horse show in the world, including jumpers, hunters and equitation. In addition, you’ll enjoy shopping, dining, kids’ activities, music and more in the area. Tickets are free and parking is $20.

3400 Equestrian Club Drive, Wellington. 561-793-5867, wellingtoninternational.com

Royal Palm Beach Seafood Festival

Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17, 11 a.m.

Get out and about in the Florida sun at Commons Park, where you can enjoy fresh seafood, live entertainment, vendors and kids’ activities.

11600 Poinciana Boulevard, Royal Palm Beach. pottcevents.com/royal-palm-beach-seafood-festival.html

Delray Beach St. Patrick’s Day Parade & Festival

Saturday, March 16, noon

Enjoy a local parade with firefighters and other community members before painting the town green with a festival that includes Irish step-dancing, bagpipers, children’s activities and vendors.

51 North Swinton Street, Delray Beach. stpatsdelray.com/festival-info

Palm Beach International Boat Show

Thursday-Sunday, March 21-24

Enjoy boats, yachts and accessories from around the world in North Palm Beach. The VIP experience includes an open bar, gourmet food and access to the Palm Beach Modern + Contemporary Art Fair.

101 South Flagler Drive, West Palm Beach. pbboatshow.com/en/home.html

Sunrise Yoga at the Seagate Club

Saturday, March 23, 8 a.m.

Enjoy this weekly outdoor yoga session suitable for all levels on the private beach of the Seagate Club. The vinyasa flow class will help build strength, stamina and concentration. You’ll need to bring your own mat, towel and water bottle. Tickets are $20.

401 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach. eventbrite.com/e/sunrise-beach-yoga-tickets-336433921917

Wellington Bacon & Bourbon Fest

Saturday and Sunday, March 23-24

Don’t miss a two-day celebration featuring everything you could make with bacon and bourbon and plenty of wine, beer and desserts. You’ll support non-profits in the community while you dine.

12150 Forest Hill Boulevard, Wellington. 561-279-0907, baconbourbonfest.com

Palm Beach Pride

Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, noon–6 p.m.

Palm Beach Pride is a two-day festival that celebrates the LGBTQ+ community, equality and respect in a family-friendly environment. Located in Bryant Park, Palm Beach Pride also includes the Pride Parade at 11 a.m. on March 24 in Downtown Lake Worth, a large youth village and elements for senior members of the community.

201 North Dixie Highway, Lake Worth Beach. compasslgbtq.com/palmbeachpride

Music, Maestros & Masters

Tuesday, March 26, 7 p.m.

The Palm Beach Symphony will host Music, Maestros & Masters at the Benjamin Upper School Auditorium this month. Moderator Steven Caras, an internationally acclaimed dancer and photographer, will be joined by Dr. Kathleen L. Davenport, Yun Xuan Cao and Colleen Smith for this one-hour presentation featuring the discussion of musculoskeletal performance and the mind-body connection as it pertains to music and other areas of life.

4875 Grandiflora Road, Palm Beach Gardens. 561-655-2657, palmbeachsymphony.org

PALM BEACH AREA KIDS EVENTS

Easter Block Party at Generation Church

Saturday, March 23, 10 a.m.

Don’t miss rides, inflatables, an Easter egg hunt, food trucks and more outdoors at Generation Church.

430 Center Street, Jupiter. generationchurch.com/event/easter-block-party

Flashlight Egg Hunt

Friday, March 29, 8:30 p.m.

Bring a flashlight and collecting basket to Anchorage Park, where your bunny, ages 8 and up, can hunt for eggs and treats. Younger kiddos can enjoy the hunts on Saturday, March 30, beginning at 9 a.m.

603 Anchorage Drive, North Palm Beach. 561-841-3386, village-npb.org/88/Easter-Bunny-Egg-Hunts

PALM BEACH AREA ART EXHIBITIONS

She. Her. Hers.

On view through April 6

Curated by Veronique Chagnon-Burkehis, this exhibition focuses exclusively on the work of women artists and their responses to perceived requirements of domesticity, the many waves of feminism and their own lived experiences. The Main Gallery at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from noon–5 p.m.

601 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach. 561-471-2901, palmbeachculture.com/whimsy

Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau

On view through April 14

Enjoy paintings by Alphonse Mucha exploring themes like nature, mythology and the female form. The Czech painter, illustrator and artist lived in Paris during the Art Nouveau period and was known for his theatrical posters.

1 Whitehall Way, Palm Beach. 561-655-2833, flaglermuseum.us

Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts

On view through April 28

Head on out to the Society of the Four Arts to view this collection of works from Guild Hall Museum in East Hampton. Explore 72 works by more than 59 artists.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-655-7227, fourarts.org

Laura Maite Nieves: Clouds in the Expanded Field

On view through April 28

Don’t miss this exciting exhibition featuring the works of Laura Maite Nieves during her residency at the Norton. Her paintings and sculptures are inspired by architecture in both Puerto Rico and New York City, utilizing decorative elements from her Caribbean roots.

1450 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach. 561-832-5196, norton.org

Floral Imaginaria: The Flower in Contemporary Photography

On view through April 28

Enjoy the beauty and biodiversity of flowers in 71 photographs by 49 internationally recognized artists. The exhibit will be displayed in the Sculpture Garden, providing a unique experience and context.

100 Four Arts Plaza, Palm Beach. 561-566-7226, fourarts.org