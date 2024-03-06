'She. Her. Hers.' Is a Snapshot into the Lived Experiences of Women in Palm Beach

Olivia Rachel Austin’s “I Shall Be Released” can be seen in the She. Her. Hers. exhibition on display through April 6 at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County.

Men, women and nonbinary kin looking to explore the lived experiences of women have the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s She. Her. Hers. exhibition to look forward to.

On view now through April 6 at the Cultural Council’s Main Gallery in downtown Lake Worth Beach, this free public art show features a collection of contemporary works by 10 professional women artists based in Palm Beach County. The impressive roster comprises Olivia Rachel Austin, Amy S. Broderick, Heather Couch, Nazaré Feliciano, Laura Tanner, Sarah E. Huang, Autumn Kioti Horne, Lisa MacNamara, Quimetta Perle and Lisa Zukowski.

“While women artists are beginning to achieve recognition for their work, they remain under-represented in galleries and museums,” states Jessica Ransom, the Cultural Council’s director of artist services. “This exhibition focuses exclusively on the work of women artists and their responses to perceived requirements of domesticity, the many waves of feminism, and their own lived experiences.”

The innovative exhibition is curated by Véronique Chagnon-Burke, Ph.D., an art historian, researcher, art advisor, art market specialist and cofounder of the Women Art Dealers Digital Archives. When curating works for the show, she drew upon the legacy of pioneering feminist artist Judy Chicago, as well as the works of art legends such as Hannah Hoch, Eva Hesse, Louise Bourgeois, Laurie Simmons and Marta Rosler.

“The 10 artists of She. Her. Hers. continue to build a multifaceted artistic narrative to make more visible the diversity of women’s experiences,” Chagnon-Burke states. “These artists’ work is empowering and celebrates a long tradition of female agency. Led by strong, engaging aesthetic qualities, their art can contribute to the difficult conversations we need to have if we are to move toward a more inclusive society.”

Chagnon-Burke selected a wide range of interesting mediums and materials to feature in the exhibition, including natural fibers, ceramics, discarded domestic objects and sequins. This colorful assortment of materials, used by the artists during the creation process, is intended to spark a personal connection with each visitor.

“My hope is that people feel uplifted by these works,” Chagnon-Burke adds. “She. Her. Hers. is meant to be energizing and inspiring, and something that people can draw from their own memories to fully experience.”

She. Her. Hers. is an extension of the Cultural Council’s mission to propagate a supportive, diversity-minded cultural sector in the Palm Beaches.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the work of talented Palm Beach County-based female artists,” states Dave Lawrence, the Cultural Council’s president and CEO. “As we continue our work to nurture, promote and support a healthy, diverse and inclusive cultural community, exhibitions such as She. Her. Hers. help to amplify voices and highlight the enormous impact women artists have in the arts.”

See She. Her. Hers. at the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County’s Main Gallery, located inside the Robert M. Montgomery Jr. Building at 601 Lake Avenue, Lake Worth Beach. The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon–5 p.m. Visit palmbeachculture.com/whimsy for more information.