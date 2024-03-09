Read Vail Remembered for Giving Back to Hamptons Community

Christopher “Read” Vail, a lifelong East End resident who worked for the Suffolk County Executive’s Office and Department of Public Works as a budget officer for more than 35 years, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 22. He was 78.

He was born on August 31, 1945, to Jane and Richard Vail, and grew up in Westhampton Beach. After meeting his wife, Susan, they settled in Sag Harbor.

Read, as he was known to his friends and family, was a captain in the Westhampton Beach Fire Department and a coach with Westhampton Beach PAL. He was also a semi-pro bowler, an avid softball player and, most of all, a golfer. He was

dedicated to the Sag Harbor Golf Club,St. Andrews Catholic Church and helping his many family and friends.

Read and his wife spent many years traveling the globe. He had an adventurous love for life.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Susan Vail (Rozzi) of Wainscott; sister-in-law Darlene A. Rozzi of Wainscott; brother-in-law Dennis Rozzi and his wife Misook of Chandler, Arizona; nephews Edward Rozzi and his wife Yuliya of South Korea, and Thomas Rozzi of Japan; great nieces and nephews Michael, Leona, Emma, Elena; and godson Dennis.

Services were held at Yardley Pino Funeral Home in Sag Harbor followed by his funeral on February 29 at St. Andrew’s Church in Sag Harbor.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Andrew’s Church or Sag Harbor Community Food Pantry.