Recipe: Learn to Make Claude's Sesame-Crusted Tuna

The Sesame-Crusted Tuna at Claude’s

Claude’s at the Southampton Inn Event Chef Anna Lembo makes an elegant sesame-crusted tuna on cucumber with mayo, sriracha, lime zest and lime juice. Try it out with this week’s recipe, which serves eight to 10 people.

Claude’s Sesame-Crusted Tuna

Tuna Ingredients:

2 lb sushi-grade tuna

1/2 cup black sesame seeds

1/2 cup white sesame seeds

4 tbsp sesame oil

2–3 English cucumbers

A handful of radish micro greens for garnish

Siracha Mayo Ingredients:

1/2 cup Japanese mayo (kewepie)

2 tbsp Siracha sauce (can use more for spice)

2 tbsp lime juice

A zest of one lime

Directions:

1. Prep cucumbers. Slice cucumber to your desired thickness.

2. Make the Siracha mayo. Whisk all the sauce ingredients together. Taste and adjust the spice and lime juice for desired taste. Then set aside.

3. Put the prepared tuna steaks on a baking sheet, rub with sesame oil (this step helps sesame seeds stick to tuna more easily). Roll the oiled tuna in black and white sesame seeds.

4. Sear sesame-crusted tuna in a preheated pan for 20–30 seconds per side (depending on thickness of tuna).

5. Slice the tuna steaks and place cucumber on top of each tuna slice, topped with a dollop of the Siracha mayo.

For more dishes from Claude’s, visit the Southampton Inn at 91 Hill Street, Southampton or check them out online at southamptoninn.com/restaurant.