Riverhead School District Planning Teacher Layoffs

Riverhead High School

More than three dozen Riverhead Central School District teachers may soon be laid off under the administration’s proposed budget cuts in response to dwindling financial aid.

The proposal to cut 38 teachers from the payroll next year drew criticism from the Riverhead Central Faculty Association, the union that represents the district’s teachers responsible for educating the district’s nearly 5,500 students. The district had 452 teachers as of last year, according to the New York State Education Department.

The move comes after the Amityville School District recently approved cutting 47 teachers and staffers from the payroll. It comes as district’s across Long Island prepare to ask voters to approve their budgets on May 21. Riverhead’s proposed $201.4 million budget for next year features a 5% spending increase and 3.3% tax levy hike.

Specifics in Riverhead were unavailable as of press time as they were slated to be released at the district’s board of education meeting on March 19, with additional details expected during budget hearings planned for April and May.