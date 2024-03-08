Southampton Arts Center JazzFest Kicks Off
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
03/08/2024
JazzFest, founded by Joel Chriss and Claes Brondal, was hosted by Southampton Arts Center Executive Director Christina Strassfield.
Music enthusiasts were treated to an evening of music courtesy of bassist Peter Brendler, pianist Benito Gonzales, drummer Michael Ode and saxophonist Stacy Dillard.
The performance series will continue on March 1 with Music in Film featuring the Richard Baratta Gotham City Latin/Jazz Quintet.