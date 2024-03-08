Event & Party Photos

Southampton Arts Center JazzFest Kicks Off

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 03/08/2024

Bassist Peter BrendlerRick Seigleman

Irina Alimanestianu, Jade Netany UllmannRick Seigleman

JazzFest Board Member & Legal Counsel John Landes, JazzFest Dir. of Progamming Joel ChrissRick Seigleman

Joy and Michael MosleyRick Seigleman

Julian Singer, Elizabeth Plate, John PoateRick Seigleman

Pianist Benito Gonzales, Saxophonist Stacy DillardRick Seigleman

Rich Sarna, Stephen Evers, Denise Simpson, Susan SarnaRick Seigleman

Robert Schwenk, Emily JacksonRick Seigleman

Southampton Exec. Dir. Arts Center Christina StrassfieldRick Seigleman

JazzFest, founded by Joel Chriss and Claes Brondal, was hosted by Southampton Arts Center Executive Director Christina Strassfield.

Music enthusiasts were treated to an evening of music courtesy of bassist Peter Brendler, pianist Benito Gonzales, drummer Michael Ode and saxophonist Stacy Dillard.

The performance series will continue on March 1 with Music in Film featuring the Richard Baratta Gotham City Latin/Jazz Quintet.

