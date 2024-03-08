Southampton Arts Center JazzFest Kicks Off

Bassist Peter Brendler Rick Seigleman Irina Alimanestianu, Jade Netany Ullmann Rick Seigleman JazzFest Board Member & Legal Counsel John Landes, JazzFest Dir. of Progamming Joel Chriss Rick Seigleman Joy and Michael Mosley Rick Seigleman Julian Singer, Elizabeth Plate, John Poate Rick Seigleman Pianist Benito Gonzales, Saxophonist Stacy Dillard Rick Seigleman Rich Sarna, Stephen Evers, Denise Simpson, Susan Sarna Rick Seigleman Robert Schwenk, Emily Jackson Rick Seigleman Southampton Exec. Dir. Arts Center Christina Strassfield Rick Seigleman

JazzFest, founded by Joel Chriss and Claes Brondal, was hosted by Southampton Arts Center Executive Director Christina Strassfield.

Music enthusiasts were treated to an evening of music courtesy of bassist Peter Brendler, pianist Benito Gonzales, drummer Michael Ode and saxophonist Stacy Dillard.

The performance series will continue on March 1 with Music in Film featuring the Richard Baratta Gotham City Latin/Jazz Quintet.