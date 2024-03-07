Spring 2024 on the East End: A Blossoming Performing Arts Season

The HooDoo Loungers performing, Photo: Michael Heller

With winter mostly behind us, the East End performing arts scene is in defrost mode, planning enticing theater, comedy and music experiences for the coming season. Check out the area’s hottest spring highlights.

THEATER

The Hamptons Theatre Company’s latest professional production, Strictly Murder by Brian Clemens, opened on March 7 at Quogue Community Hall and runs through March 24. Directed by Mary Powers, this crackerjack murder mystery is set in 1939 France, where an English couple living peacefully from the rumblings of war is thrown into chaos when it is revealed that Suzy’s partner may be a killer on the run. hamptontheatre.org

On the other Fork, the North Fork Community Theatre’s production of The Father by Florian Zeller runs March 8–24. In this tragic farce directed by Mark Heidemann, a former dancer or engineer thinks he may be losing his mind. The fact that he can’t remember his former career doesn’t bode well, and neither does the threatening man that seems to be following him. Find out what’s really going on in this bewildering tale unfolding in Mattituck. nfct.com

COMEDY

The Sticks and Stones Comedy Club at Southampton Cultural Center is hosting a unique hybrid event on March 15: the Hamptons Comedy Film Fest. The evening kicks off at 7 p.m. with a collection of short comedy films, followed by live stand-up acts hosted by Joe Winchell and including a great lineup of comedians. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., with drinks and snacks offered in the SCC art gallery while the KraMan Band provides live music. A similar Hamptons Comedy Film Fest will follow on April 12. scc-arts.org

Known primarily for their Mainstage professional theatrical productions, Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor also excels in the comedy department. Their year-round stand-up series, All Star Comedy presented by Joseph Vecsey, showcases a fresh trio of talented comedians at each installment. The show on March 16 features Pete Cestaro, Marc Gerber and Harris Stanton, while the April 6 show shines the spotlight on Jamie Roberts, Oscar Aydin and Regina DeCicco. Both All Star Comedy shows start at 8 p.m., but this series isn’t Bay Street’s only comedy offering. Comic host Paul Anthony is bringing the Ha Ha Hamptons Comedy Tour to the theater on April 13 at 8 p.m., featuring top comedians Jack Adam, Di Cai, Meghan Hanley and Mick Thomas, plus a surprise guest. baystreet.org

Over at The Suffolk in Riverhead, the 18th annual Long Island Comedy Festival arrives on March 23. Starting at 8 p.m., the lineup of popular comedians comprises “Banjo” Les Bayer, John Larocchia, Maria Walsh and Tim Krompier, and there’s a surprise comedian in the mix, too. thesuffolk.org

As the coolest venue in Amagansett, The Stephen Talkhouse has a full calendar of music acts this spring, including Nancy Atlas, Inda Eaton, Friday Night Traditional, Klyph Black & Friends, the Jake Lear Trio, Jettykoon and others. However, the highlight of the season is easily An Evening with Chris Difford of Squeeze on April 27 at 8 p.m., which is a night of comedy and storytelling hosted by the award-winning lyricist. This special event becomes even more unforgettable for ticketholders who spring for the Meet & Greet VIP package, which includes a signed poster, a photo with Difford and access to an exclusive Q&A with him. stephentalkhouse.com

MUSIC

Part of Hamptons JazzFest, Southampton Arts Center presents Music in Movies: The Reel Deal on March 15. Doors open to a complimentary wine bar at 6:30 p.m. before the Richard Baratta Gotham City Latin/Jazz Quintet performs iconic songs from the films The Irishman, Joker, Big and The Wolf of Wall Street. southamptonartscenter.org

The Suffolk is as year-round as an East End venue can be, which means there’s never a shortage of quality concerts to experience. Spring highlights include The StepCrew on March 15, Dervish on March 17, Creedence Revived on March 22, The Jive Aces on April 5, The Lords of 52nd Street on April 7, Joanna Shaw Taylor on April 13, Benise Fiesta on April 14, So Good: The Neil Diamond Experience on April 20 and Southern RockFest on May 3. The season culminates in an event starring one of the most successful Acts in the British invasion, Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone, on May 10 at 8 p.m. thesuffolk.org

The Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center is ramping up to another exciting summer season with a strong spring season that includes acts such as The U2 Concert Experience on March 16, The Robert Cray Band on March 23, Tommy Emmanuel CGP on May 12 and The Allman Betts Band on May 22. Of particular note is the Trailblazing Women of Country concert on May 5 at 8 p.m. In a powerful tribute to country music revolutionaries Patsy Cline, Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton, soloists Miko Marks and Kristina Train sing their hearts out with accompaniment by an all-female five-piece band. whbpac.org

The two big musical acts of Bay Street Theater’s early spring season are Kissed by a Prince, a tribute to the legendary artist on March 23 at 8 p.m., and a performance by local favorite The HooDoo Loungers with Special Guests The Belle Curves on March 30 at 8 p.m. The HooDoo Loungers sound is a musical gumbo of classic soul and New Orleans Swing, while The Belle Curves capture the sound of true americana in songs that utilize introspective lyrics. baystreet.org

The Sag Harbor American Music Festival presents the Spring Fling Mini-Fest at The Clubhouse Hamptons in Wainscott on April 7. From noon–5 p.m., five acts will rock the house, including Chloe Halpin’s Taylor Swift Tribute, Greg Humphreys & Friends, Real East End Brass, The HooDoo Loungers and The Bodega Tall Boys. The event features a cash bar, restaurant table service, lounge seating and a dance floor for an unforgettable Sunday. clubhousehamptons.com

Pegasus: The Orchestra returns to the Parrish Art Museum on May 3 at 6 p.m. for an intimate program focused on the vocal and chamber masterpieces of Rachmaninoff and Schubert. The concert in Water Mill spotlights singer Elisa Sunshine, cellist Sergey Antonov, pianist Karén Hakobyan, violinist Eiko Kano, violist Andrew Gonzalez and contrabass player Milad Daniari. parrishart.org