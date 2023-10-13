Joseph Vecsey's All Star Comedy Returns to Bay Street This Fall

Joseph Vecsey will perform at All Star Comedy at Bay Street

Of New York City, Frank Sinatra famously sang, “If I can make it there, I’ll make it anywhere.” When it comes to the city’s comedy scene, the sentiment definitely applies. As it turns out, the “anywhere” can include (but is not limited to) the Hamptons. Someone just had to “make a start of it.”

Enter Joseph Vecsey. As a comedian, writer, and actor, Vecsey has found success producing and writing projects with Adam Sandler, as well as touring with Sandler, David Spade and Rob Schneider. Since 2010, the New York native has been producing “All Star Comedy” at Sag Harbor’s Bay Street Theater, which is back again this fall with two more shows. The long-running series aims to spotlight up-and-coming talent from the New York City comedy scene.

Vecsey, who grew up in Manhattan, recalls seeing famous comics like Richard Lewis at the storied Sag Harbor theater during summer visits with family on Shelter Island. While the famed Hamptons has no problem pulling major household names like Lewis, Vecsey says he noticed they didn’t have any events for up-and-coming comics. So, he pitched the series to Bay Street as a monthly showcase — and it’s been a hit.

Often hosted by Vecsey himself, the show generally features two to three comics and a host, who all get the same amount of stage time. Thanks to the format and the relaxed, Hamptons vibe at Bay Street, comics can let their sets sprawl out a bit longer than they can in the city.

“Coming up in New York, you kind of have to be a beast in comedy,” Vecsey says. “(At Bay Street) they’ll be able to get more in-depth material that sometimes you can’t do in New York City. The audience really gets to know each comic.”

The October 27 show is hosted by JP Justice, a comedy veteran with over two decades’ experience in stand-up, screenwriting, and acting, and has opened for comedy legends such as Bernie Mac and Chris Rock. Also on the lineup is Tracey Carnazzo, a comedian and prolific podcast host who has performed at comedy festivals nationwide, on television, and of course, at venues throughout New York City.

Rounding out the lineup is Kevin Israel, a lawyer-turned-comedian who has successfully drawn on his unique life experiences to garner a slot on Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, and win the Gilda Radner Laugh Off in 2013.

“They’re all very different from each other, so I think the audience can expect a variety of comedy,” says Vecsey. “There will be something for everyone. They’re all hilarious.”

Vecsey won’t be performing at the upcoming shows, but for good reason — he’s busy finalizing his own Kinnane Brothers-produced comedy special, and is headed out on the road to open for Adam Sandler on the “I Missed You Tour.”

“It’s gonna be super exciting, a lot of special guests,” Vecsey says. “Anyone who comes really gets their money’s worth. It’s an almost two and a half hour show. It’s like a rock concert.”

Audiences at the Bay Street show can expect a more intimate performance, but that’s what comedians appreciate about the venue, says Vecsey. “Everyone likes coming out there to that theater because it’s a great space and it’s so well known.”

Just as the Bay Street is a beloved venue, comedy is a beloved genre of entertainment that serves an ever important mission: the therapy of laughter.

“It’s good to have people to still come to shows and realize that people are still doing comedy, still doing edgy stuff — and to come out and laugh.”

Live and laugh on the edge with All Star Comedy at Bay Street Theater on Friday, October 27 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at the box office by phone 631-725-9500 or emailing [email protected], or online at baystreet.org, starting at $35.