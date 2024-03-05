The Clubhouse Hamptons Throws Football Party

Alison Sneed, Dan Kaplowitz, Constrance Saunders Robert Rosenbaum Elena Gibbs with friend Robert Rosenbaum Jacob O'Hear, Alex Charkham, Ed Templeton, Patrick Marsden Robert Rosenbaum John and Donna Robert Rosenbaum Laura Osorio, Suzy Racai Robert Rosenbaum Paul Fried Robert Rosenbaum Ray Samot Robert Rosenbaum Senior Fundraising Consultant Jeremy Mobley Robert Rosenbaum The Clubhouse Managing Partner Matt Rubinstein Robert Rosenbaum Vivienne, Amy and Siena Crutchfield Robert Rosenbaum

The Clubhouse Hamptons in Wainscott, owned by Matt Rubenstein, hosted a massive football party so patrons could watch the big game on the venue’s big screen while indulging in unlimited game food, bowling deals and drink specials.

The Clubhouse provided a fun-filled atmosphere where friends and fans alike gathered to celebrate the pinnacle of football excitement.