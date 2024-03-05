Event & Party Photos

The Clubhouse Hamptons Throws Football Party

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 03/05/2024

Alison Sneed, Dan Kaplowitz, Constrance SaundersRobert Rosenbaum

Elena Gibbs with friendRobert Rosenbaum

Jacob O'Hear, Alex Charkham, Ed Templeton, Patrick MarsdenRobert Rosenbaum

John and DonnaRobert Rosenbaum

Laura Osorio, Suzy RacaiRobert Rosenbaum

Paul FriedRobert Rosenbaum

Ray SamotRobert Rosenbaum

Senior Fundraising Consultant Jeremy MobleyRobert Rosenbaum

The Clubhouse Managing Partner Matt RubinsteinRobert Rosenbaum

Vivienne, Amy and Siena CrutchfieldRobert Rosenbaum

The Clubhouse Hamptons in Wainscott, owned by Matt Rubenstein, hosted a massive football party so patrons could watch the big game on the venue’s big screen while indulging in unlimited game food, bowling deals and drink specials.

The Clubhouse provided a fun-filled atmosphere where friends and fans alike gathered to celebrate the pinnacle of football excitement.

