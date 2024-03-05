The Clubhouse Hamptons Throws Football Party

Alison Sneed, Dan Kaplowitz, Constrance SaundersRobert Rosenbaum
Elena Gibbs with friendRobert Rosenbaum
Jacob O'Hear, Alex Charkham, Ed Templeton, Patrick MarsdenRobert Rosenbaum
John and DonnaRobert Rosenbaum
Laura Osorio, Suzy RacaiRobert Rosenbaum
Paul FriedRobert Rosenbaum
Ray SamotRobert Rosenbaum
Senior Fundraising Consultant Jeremy MobleyRobert Rosenbaum
The Clubhouse Managing Partner Matt RubinsteinRobert Rosenbaum
Vivienne, Amy and Siena CrutchfieldRobert Rosenbaum
The Clubhouse Hamptons in Wainscott, owned by Matt Rubenstein, hosted a massive football party so patrons could watch the big game on the venue’s big screen while indulging in unlimited game food, bowling deals and drink specials.
The Clubhouse provided a fun-filled atmosphere where friends and fans alike gathered to celebrate the pinnacle of football excitement.
