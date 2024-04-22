Cocktail Recipe: Learn to Make The Wine Room Lavender Spritz

The Wine Room Lavender Spritz

Looking for a refreshing and springy cocktail to celebrate the warmer weather? Join The Wine Room at The Cottage in Hampton Bays in making the delightful Lavender Spritz with the following recipe.

Ingredients:

1 oz Lavender syrup

5 oz Dry Prosecco

2 oz Sparkling water

1 sprig Rosemary

Directions:

1. Add all ingredients into a wine glass.

2. Stir gently.

3. Garnish with the sprig of rosemary.

Enjoy!

To learn more about The Wine Room at The Cottage, located at 76 West Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, call 631-251-8272 or visit thewineroom.com.