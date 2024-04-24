Gurney's Resorts: A Montauk Coastal Retreat & an AZ Desert Sanctuary

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

J/PR has announced its renewed partnership with Gurney’s Resorts, now representing Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa in Montauk and Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort & Spa, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Having previously worked with Gurney’s Resorts from 2014–2019, J/PR is thrilled to join forces once again with these beautiful properties, promising exciting news and announcements in the upcoming weeks.

Taking a closer look into each of the resorts, it becomes evident that they each have various highlights and amenities, making them both venues worth exploring.

Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

In the heart of the Hamptons, Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa provides a luxurious beachfront oasis year-round. The resort has an impressive 158 rooms along with suites and beachfront cottages. With access to the resort’s private Beach Club, you can enjoy beautiful cabanas right on the shoreline. The hotel also features a stunning seawater-fed indoor pool, perfect for thalassotherapy, and a modern fitness center.

Your taste buds will also indulge in the luxury as they experience the delight of many dining options from Scarpetta Beach, the nightly Italian hotspot, to Tillie’s which offers American cuisine made with local Montauk produce. At The Beach Club and The Firepit, you can enjoy delicious food while lounging directly on the beach. If you’re looking for craft cocktails you can find that at the Regent Cocktail Club which has a newly renovated lounge.

The resort is also excellent for booking events. With its 25,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor venue space, it is a great place for corporate retreats, meetings, and any private events. The Spa Deck venue is wonderful for appreciating the breathtaking ocean while gathering with friends, family, and peers.

Exclusive memberships are available to grant access to more amenities such as the Beach Club, concierge services, and the year-round seawater spa and wellness area.

Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort & Spa

If you are traveling to Arizona, you can check out the beauty of the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain, a Gurney’s Resort & Spa in Scottsdale. This historic property was founded in the 1950s and has hosted many Hollywood stars, political figures, business leaders, and athletes. Some of the iconic names include Jack Kemp, Robert Loggia, Art Buchwald, Johnny Carson, Stan Smith, Jimmy Connors, and more.

Gurney’s acquired ownership of the property in 2021 and has created The Sanctuary Spa, a full-service facility featuring 12 indoor and outdoor spa treatment rooms. Aiming to provide calm and wellness, it also has a Zen meditation garden, a soothing reflection pond, a co-ed quiet room, and an Asian-inspired approach to its expansive spa menu.

Many elevated amenities come with the spa, including 110 total casitas and suites and eight private mountain villas. The resort also offers a fitness center, swimming pools, and both tennis and pickleball courts. More renovations are on the horizon and property-wide refurbishments will expand the comforts and advantages of this beautiful resort.

The luxurious dining includes many seasonal menus that feature fresh, local ingredients. The signature restaurant, Elements, offers farm-fresh American Cuisine with Asian accents. There is also a delicious jade bar with exceptional mixology and a premium liquor selection.

This resort additionally offers numerous customizable venues for personalized events. Among them is the 3,024-square-foot Views Ballroom, featuring a private foyer, outdoor bars and an indoor fireplace. Furthermore, guests can enjoy the resort’s two-level Paradise Views Patio and lower lawn, along with the Scenic Views Terrace, which accommodates up to 150 guests, making it perfect to serve all your event needs.

For more info about Gurney’s Resorts, visit gurneysresorts.com.