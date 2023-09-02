Former Gurney’s Owner George Filopoulos Dies at 54

George Filopoulos

George Filopoulos, who led an investor group to purchase the original Gurney’s Inn in Montauk, died on Friday, August 18, of pancreatic cancer. He was 54.

Filopoulos led several phases of renovation that transformed the property into Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa. In 2015, the adjacent property was acquired, launching the Residences at Gurney’s Montauk, before Gurney’s made its debut in the southwest, acquiring Sanctuary Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley/Scottsdale, Arizona.

Filopoulos’ business acumen was matched only by his genuine compassion for others. He believed in the power of collaboration and was known for fostering meaningful relationships with partners, employees and stakeholders. His approachable demeanor and willingness to listen earned him not only professional success but also lasting friendships that enriched his life.

Filopoulos loved Montauk and was dedicated to improving the community by participating in the Waste Water Committee, serving on the Montauk Chamber of Commerce and serving as a board member with the Concerned Citizens of Montauk organization. He generously donated to fund the Oceans Institute, the new interactive virtual aquarium at the Montauk Lighthouse.

Most importantly, Filopoulos was a devoted family man. He cherished his time spent with his wife and two children, as well as all his loved ones. Filopoulos was a selfless man and only worried about how others were feeling and doing. His presence lit up the lives of those fortunate enough to know him.

He is remembered for his innovative spirit, his dedication to excellence and his unwavering commitment to making a positive impact. He leaves behind a thriving company that will continue to grow as a testament to his enduring legacy. While he may have left this world physically, his influence will forever be woven into the fabric of Metrovest Equities Inc., Gurney’s Resorts and the communities it touches.

The family kindly requests that donations be made in Filopoulos’ memory to Project Purple to fight pancreatic cancer at projectpurple.org.