Joy Behar Recounts Story of Body Falling from Moving Car on LIE

On the March 26 episode of The View, Joy Behar told her co-hosts that over the past weekend, she witnessed a body fall out of a moving car on the Long Island Expressway.

Sharing the terrifying tale with her cohosts, the Sag Harbor resident recalled that, as her husband drove westbound (likely from the Hamptons to NYC) in the HOV lane near Exit 53, “Right in front of us, on the HOV lane, a guy falls out of the car onto the left lane of the Long Island Expressway. A body is on the left lane of the Long Island Expressway.”

Behar — who was with her husband Steve Janowitz and a girlfriend named Serena (“we’re not in a ménage à trois, she’s just a friend”) — did not say whether the body was a conscious person or not.

She continued, “We had to keep moving or we would’ve had a backup behind us. We drive ahead, and I’m like traumatized. I’ve never seen anything like that!”

The comedienne called 911 and then called Sam at The View to find out what happened to the guy, asking, “Is he dead? Is he alive?”

She discovered that he was a 47-year-old man who appeared to be intoxicated and it did not look like he had been struck by a vehicle. He was flown by helicopter to Stony Brook Hospital and police closed multiple lanes of traffic for two hours on 495 during and after the incident.