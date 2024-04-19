N'AMO Seafood & Raw Bar Opens in Montauk This May

Montauk’s latest exciting restaurant, N’AMO Seafood & Raw Bar is bringing together great seafood and a unique combination of modern Italian cuisine and tastes of the Far East in a casual and lively atmosphere in the former home of La Fin restaurant at 474 W Lake Drive.

Promising to “introduce a new way of enjoying Montauk’s dining landscape” when it opens in May, the new venture is a collaboration between West Palm Beach, Florida real estate and hospitality firm NDT Development and NSN Hospitality, an operating partner of Sí Sí, Sunset Harbor, Enchante and Village Bistro.

“Our name, N’AMO, is inspired by the allure of the sea and the hook that draws in the freshest catch, symbolizing our commitment to the ocean’s bounty and sustainable culinary practices,” the owners explain in their opening announcement. Translated from Italian slang, n’amo means “fishhook.”

N’AMO calls itself a “haven for seafood enthusiasts and gastronomes” with a menu focused on “simplicity, quality, and sustainability.”

“We pride ourselves on seafood sourced both locally and from the finest waters worldwide, ensuring that every dish not only tastes extraordinary but also honors the environment,” the announcement continues, adding, “Our ‘Catch of the Day’ invites diners to explore the ocean’s endless flavors, presented with minimalistic preparation to showcase the ingredients’ true essence.'”

A feast for the eyes as well as the stomach, N’AMO’s bar will offer a seafood display on ice featuring the greatest oysters, whole fishes, and other gifts from the sea in a sophisticated but laid back atmosphere.

The restaurant’s strong modern Italian cooking extends beyond seafood, with an array of handmade pastas, such as Dungeness crab ravioli and Garmigne Verde with Romagna sausage ragu. The beverage program also builds on this influence with terroir-driven wines and handcrafted cocktails.

“At N’AMO we promise a dining experience that is as indulgent as it is memorable,” the announcement boasts, adding, “N’AMO is not just a restaurant; it’s a destination.”

Visiting boaters can dock and dine on the restaurant’s marina deck, making it a fantastic spot for a leisurely lunch or a spectacular dinner by the water.

As they say, “Come for the food, stay for the vibes, and let the sea’s allure capture your heart.”

An official opening date has yet to be revealed.

N’AMO is located at 474 W Lake Drive in Montauk. Call 631-668-8344 or visit namoseafood.com to learn more.