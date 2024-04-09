Podcast: Dan Rattiner Talks with Kimberly Nichols, ARF CEO & Director

ARF CEO and Executive Director Kimberly Nichols

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Kimberly J. Nichols

Episode 179: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Kimberly J. Nichols, named last year as the new chief executive officer and executive director of the Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons (ARF), the leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping to find homes for domestic animals on the East End.

