ARF Debuts Newly Redesigned Animal Rescue in East Hampton

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

After more than 10 years of work and anticipation, Animal Rescue Fund of the Hamptons, aka ARF, is inviting the community to celebrate the debut of their new Forever Home on Saturday, May 27.

ARF will hold their Grand Re-Opening Celebration at their East Hampton location (124 Daniels Hole Road) to unveil its Forever Home, an ambitious project that broke ground in 2021 after over a decade in development, and it took 21 months to complete.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Between noon and 4 p.m. on Saturday, the public can experience the newly-re-imagined Richard Wells McCabe Welcome Center and fully improved campus.

The spacious, redesigned, light-filled lobby will also be home to ARF’s small dogs and puppies, as well as completely renovated catteries and kitten rooms.

ARF’s dogs will now live in a new 7,000-square-foot kennel building and will be trained in the inaugural William P. Rayner Training Center — an 8,400-square-foot facility for year-round training, socialization, and enrichment for ARF’s dogs. The center will also host dog training classes for the public.

The Grand Re-Opening festivities will feature dog training demonstrations with ARF’s dog trainer Cindy LeRoy, kitten yoga demonstrations with Trish Geller, music by singer/songwriter Sandy Rapp, the Dreesen’s Famous Donuts truck, coffee donated by Hampton Coffee Company, and vendors including some of ARF’s business supporters and friends.

Visitors will also get a chance to meet ARF’s new Executive Director and CEO, Kimberly Nichols, and the cats and dogs currently awaiting adoption.

The open-house style event will also kickoff the ARF Designer Auction which will run online May 27 through June 5.

All are welcome to bid on great decorative items for the home donated by some of the most admired designers, including Isaac Mizrahi, Marian McEvoy, Aerin Lauder, Kim Seybert, Madeline Weinrib, Miles Redd, Creel and Gow, David Kleinberg, Ann Wolf and many more.

Select items will be on view at the Grand Re-Opening, as well as at the ARF Thrift & Treasure Shop in Sagaponack. All items can be seen at arfhamptons.org/designer-auction.

The event is free for all, but guests are asked to bring a donation of pet food or treats for ARF’s Pet Food Pantry.

RSVP is not required but suggested at give.arfhamptons.org/2023reopening.

Call 631-537-0400 or visit arfhamptons.org for more info.