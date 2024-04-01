Recipe: Learn to Make Rosie's Perfect Mac and Cheese

Rosie’s Mac and Cheese

Mac and cheese is easily one of the best comfort foods to combat the cold weather. Enjoy this delicious recipe, courtesy of Rosie’s in Amagansett.

At Rosie’s, they believe in crafting dishes that warm the soul and tickle the tastebuds, and their mac and cheese recipe is no exception. Enjoy your delicious Rosie’s Mac and Cheese from the comfort of your home.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups campanelle pasta

1 tbsp butter

1 clove garlic, minced

1/2 cup heavy cream

Pinch of crushed pepper

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup grated Cheddar cheese

1/4 cup grated Swiss cheese

1/4 cup grated Gruyere cheese

Salt to taste

Ground black pepper to taste

1/4 cup breadcrumbs

Additional grated parmesan, cheddar, Swiss, and gruyere for topping

Directions:

1. Preheat your oven to 375° F (190° C).

2. Cook the campanelle pasta according to package instructions until al dente. Drain and set aside.

3. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the minced garlic and cook for 1–2 minutes until fragrant.

4. Pour in the heavy cream and bring it to a simmer. Stir in the crushed pepper, grated Parmesan, Cheddar, Swiss, and Gruyere cheeses. Keep stirring until the cheeses are melted and the sauce is smooth.

5. Season the cheese sauce with salt and pepper to taste.

6. Add the cooked campanelle pasta to the cheese sauce and stir until the pasta is evenly coated.

7. Transfer the mac and cheese mixture to a small baking dish or two individual oven-safe dishes.

8. In a small bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with a little grated Parmesan, Cheddar, Swiss and Gruyere cheeses.

9. Sprinkle the breadcrumb mixture evenly over the mac and cheese.

10. Place the baking dish(es) in the preheated oven and bake for about 10–15 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly, and the breadcrumbs are golden brown.

11. Remove from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes before serving.

Learn more about Rosie’s in Amagansett at rosiesamagansett.com.