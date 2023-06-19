Rosie’s Drops Anchor with Pop-ups, Rebrand in Amagansett

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The buzz is getting louder in Amagansett as star chefs and their teams descend on Rosie’s this summer to take over the back of the house during dinner service at the relaunched eatery and bar that’s aiming to be an all-season anchor on an evolving Main Street.

The Rosie’s Residencies pop-up series was launched in the winter of last year, and the 2023 iteration has already kicked off with specialties from NYC Italian hotspot Botino and beautifully presented Burmese cuisine from Brooklyn’s Rangoon. The lineup continues all summer with cuisines ranging from modern Thai, to Indonesian with a French flare, to traditional Italian and world-famous Japanese.

One of many additions to Rosie’s world of collaborations and creative concepts, and a centerpiece of their relaunch, the residency program runs through late September. Standouts in the series include a visit from Michelin-starred chef Hiroki Odo, whose eponymous NYC restaurant was listed as one of The New York Times’ best of 2019, and a taste of Balinese-inspired cuisine from chef Cédric Vongerichten of Wayan.

Rosie’s Expands & Rebrands

“We’re going into our fifth year, and we’ve been trying to find our lane and capitalize on some voids in the food space out here,” said brand director Stephen White who, along with owner Christina Isaly, has led the relaunch of the Rosie’s brand. “We’re trying to expand what we’re capable of because our goal for sure is to build longevity here and we hope to be a year-round restaurant where people can go for a core experience … but also a genuine experience in that it’s not always going to be the same format, same menu, and same set, and the residency program has been great for that as a jump-off.”

Other NY-based restaurants participating in the pop-up series include Jia (June 22–25, and June 29–July 2), Isabelle’s Osteria (July 20–30), Charlie Bird (August 17–20, and August 24-27), and Little Owl (September 28–30).

White said the eclectic mix of cuisines featured in the series is part of an ongoing effort to cross-pollinate concepts, styles, and dining brands.

“Hopefully we introduce people to a cuisine that they normally wouldn’t have,” he said.

A lot has been made by Hamptons standards about the state of Amagansett Main Street’s shopping and food scene. According to White, in an effort to avoid some of the inconsistencies that lingered during and after the pandemic, Rosie’s has overhauled staff, management, and menus.

The brand is expanding their offerings with a new outdoor patio space, live weekend jazz trios, and a retail store, and has updated the interior and elevated the cocktail menu.

White said the restaurant is also in the process of getting collaborations off the ground with longtime neighbors, too, like Innersleeve Records, The Stephen Talkhouse, and others to be announced in the near future. “We’re going to be putting up a lot of unique things,” White said.

Rosie’s Year-Round

Most importantly, Rosie’s doors will be open year-round. White said that he and Islay live nearby and hope to appeal to mainstay locals, as well as the growing post-COVID population, that wants and needs a casual, reliable place to dine and drink regardless of the season.

In addition to its core brunch service, Rosie’s also has late night eats — fish tacos, mac and cheese, burgers, etc. — until 2 a.m., perfectly timed for the crowd that comes spilling out of the Talkhouse just down the road.

“Memorial day weekend we tested it, so first holiday weekend, first residency, first night doing late night, and it was one of our best services ever. We want to be a place for pre-game and post-game,” White said. “That’s going to be a big part of our puzzle.”

Everyday brunch standouts at Rosie’s include the fried egg sandwich on locally made sourdough with Havarti, tomato, avocado, and Aardvark aioli; Rosie’s burger with Happy Valley beef, cheddar, caramelized onions, and bacon; and tacos with summer summer slaw and house hot sauce.

Rosie’s standard dinner entrees span from chicken Milanese and filet mignon to salmon supreme and grilled Spanish octopus.

“Everybody is so down to experiment and do unique things. I think Amagansett is a gem,” White said. “For a restaurant like us, if we focus on the local community, all of the other seasonal business will just be an add-on and benefit. We want to be a year-round, long-term anchor for Amagansett.”

Rosies’s is located at 195 Main Street, Amagansett. Learn more at rosiesamagansett.com