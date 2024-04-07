Sunrise Wind Advances Off Montauk Following Key Approval

Empire Wind 1 and Sunrise Wind will go online in 2026, if all goes as planned (NYS)

Sunrise Wind, the next wind farm slated to be built about 30 miles off the coast of Montauk, secured approval from the lead federal agency in charge of permitting the project, officials said.

The Interior’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) approved on March 26 the 924-megawatt offshore wind project — which will be the largest in the nation once it is completed — with Ørsted and Eversource nearly ready to move forward with laying the groundwork. The approval means the project has cleared the environmental review process, with BOEM expected to issue its decision on the project’s construction plan this summer.

“We are poised and ready to start constructing the transmission system to connect Sunrise Wind’s clean power to the New York electric grid,” said Joe Nolan, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Eversource Energy.

The development comes less than a month after officials celebrated the debut of South Fork Wind, the nation’s first commercial-scale offshore wind farm, which was also built about 30 miles off the coast of Montauk. South Fork Wind’s 12 turbines will create enough energy for 70,000 homes and businesses while Sunrise Wind will power nearly 600,000. It is the seventh offshore wind project to secure approval.

“These milestones achieved by Ørsted and Eversource on the heels of South Fork Wind entering full operation demonstrate New York’s leadership in building the U.S. offshore wind industry with Sunrise Wind and future projects on their way to generating clean wind energy to power the grid,” said Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO at New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.

Environmentalists and labor leaders cheered the commitment to green energy and jobs created, but the commercial fishing industry has taken issue with the project disrupting fisheries. As a result, Sunrise Wind is establishing fishery mitigation funds to compensate for any losses directly arising from the project. The transmission line will come ashore at Smith Point County Park on the east end of Fire Island.