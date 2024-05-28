Ann Liguori Talks 'Life on the Green,' Golf Classic & Joins Hall of Fame

Ann Liguori and her book “Life on the Green: Lessons and Wisdom from Legends of Golf”

Ann Liguori didn’t publish a book for 17 years. But the renowned sports broadcaster and talk show host wanted to step back into the game.

In April, she released Life on the Green: Lessons and Wisdom from Legends of Golf, which has claimed the No. 1 spot in the “Golf Biographies” Amazon category multiple times.

“I have so many books/subjects in my head that I’d like to write,” Liguori said. “It’s always about the time it takes. But I was ready to write my second book, after all of these years.”

Liguori, who’s covered 26 Masters and dozens of U.S. Opens throughout her 35-plus year career in sports media, wrote about the challenging lessons and thrilling accomplishments of a dozen of the sport’s most successful names — six men and six women.

The book uncovers, among countless other anecdotes, Jack Nicklaus’ realization that his fame all stems from a few short putts, Bernhard Langer’s tumultuous childhood and how Annika Sorenstam’s popularity has grown as a mother, philanthropist and celebrity golfer.

“Every chapter has compelling stories. If you love history, if you love sports, you’ll love the book,” Liguori said. “Each legend shares sides of them seldom heard, and life wisdom that is uplifting and can inspire us all. The themes in the book are universal and appeal to all.”

Outside of her book, Liguori has enjoyed a decorated broadcasting career. She became the first female to host her own call-in sports talk show on WFAN-NY in 1987. She will be inducted into the Suffolk County Sports Hall of Fame on May 30 in the media category.

Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, in 1961, Liguori moved to New York City after graduating from the University of South Florida. She’s resided in Westhampton since the mid-90s. “I just love everything about the east end of Long Island, especially the golf,” Liguori said.

Liguori spearheads an annual charity golf tournament for cancer research in the Hamptons and is the global ambassador for IBKUL Athleisure wear, a collaborator with Dune Jewelry on the Hamptons Rope Collection.

The 26th annual Ann Liguori Foundation Charity Golf Classic will be held May 29 at Friar’s Head Golf Club in Riverhead. All proceeds will go toward local non-profit cancer organizations.