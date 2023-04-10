Recipe: Blade + Salt Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Lemon Aioli

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Our favorite adjective is “jumbo.” Our favorite alliteration is crab cakes. That’s why we can’t get enough of Blade + Salt’s jumbo lump crab cakes with lemon aioli recipe.

And don’t wave away the panko breadcrumbs, they make all the difference!

Blade + Salt Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes with Lemon Aioli

Crab Cake Ingredients:

1 lb jumbo lump crabmeat

4 tbsp organic mayonnaise

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp fresh squeezed lemon juice

1/2 tsp Colman’s dry mustard

Dash cayenne chili

Dash tobacco

2 tbsp minced red onion

2 tsp chopped chives

2/3 cup panko breadcrumbs

1/2 cup additional panko breadcrumbs, for coating

1/2 cup pure olive oil, for cooking

Crab Cake Directions:

1. Place all the ingredients in a large mixing bowl except the breadcrumbs and crab meat and mix with a whip until blended evenly.

2. Add the crabmeat to the bowl and gently toss with the mayonnaise sauce until evenly coated. Try not to break up the lumps.

3. Sprinkle the 2/3 cup of breadcrumbs over the crabmeat mixture. Lightly mix until all of the breadcrumbs are absorbed.

4. Portion into 8 even sized balls around 2 oz each.

5. Place the remaining breadcrumbs on a baking pan.

6. Roll each crabcake ball over the breadcrumbs to lightly coat.

7. Remove balls from the breadcrumbs and lightly press to flatten about 1.5” thick.

8. Place the olive oil in a sauté pan and heat on medium high heat.

9. Brown crab cakes on both sides about 2-3 minutes for each side.

10. Remove from pan and hold warm.

Lemon Aioli Ingredients:

1/2 cup organic mayonnaise

1 each zest of lemon – grated or minced

1 each fresh squeezed juice of lemon

1 tsp chives minced

Dash fresh cracked black pepper

2 tsp fresh minced garlic or roasted garlic

Lemon Aioli Directions:

1. Add all ingredients to a mixing bowl.

2. Mix with a whip until blended and smooth.

To Serve:

1. Arrange crab cakes on a platter.

2. Garnish with mixed greens and top each crab cake with a dollop of the lemon aioli.

For more from dishes from Blade + Salt in Montauk, visit bladeandsalt.com.