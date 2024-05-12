Looking Ahead to the 2024 Summer of Pride in the Hamptons & North Fork

Hamptons Pride

Pride Month is an important tradition that many gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender and queer individuals and their allies look forward to each June. While the Hamptons and North Fork do have major events during Pride Month, including parades on both the North and South Fork, many of the summer’s biggest LGBTQ-focused events take place in the adjacent months. Dan’s Papers will cover more Pride Month events in the coming issues, but with celebrations starting as early as this week, now is the time to preview the highlights of the East End’s 2024 season of Pride.

Spots in North Fork Women’s Pride Golf tournament on Monday, May 13 sold out quickly; however, $100 tickets to the Pride Golf Celebration Dinner, taking place directly after the tourney, are still available. From 4:30–7:30 p.m., attendees can enjoy an open bar, buffet dinner and the tournament awards ceremony at Stonewall’s Restaurant in Riverhead. Sponsorships are also available, which help the North Fork Women nonprofit provide healthcare grants, financial assistance and personal support to local lesbians. northforkwomen.org

On Friday, May 17 at 6 p.m., Our Fabulous Variety Show’s iconic female impersonators, RaffaShow and Miss Nina, are coming to LTV Studios in Wainscott to host a night of family-friendly Drag Bingo. Each $25 ticket includes three Bingo cards, with additional cards available for purchase throughout the event, and there are several enticing prizes to win. Concession snacks, walking tacos, wine and beer can also be purchased. Those looking for a fancier experience can reserve a VIP cabaret table for $150 per table, which seats four and comes with a gift bag filled with fabulous goodies. ourfabulousvarietyshow.com

Typically hosted by the Edie Windsor & Thea Spyer Foundation on Memorial Day weekend, Edie’s Backyard BBQ 2024 details have yet to be announced. Check the organization’s website for updates. ediewindsor.org

The third annual Hamptons Pride Parade, organized by Hamptons Pride Inc., kicks off at noon on Saturday, June 1. Parade participants march down East Hampton’s Main Street toward Herrick Park for a post-parade celebration. This family-fun event is sure to be filled with colorful flags, festive floats and community spirit. hamptonspride.org

In celebration of Pride Month and Edie Windsor’s landmark victory for marriage equality, Stony Brook Southampton Hospital’s Edie Windsor Healthcare Center is hosting a LGBTQ+ Wellness Fair on Tuesday, June 4, 3–6 p.m. at the Hampton Bays Atrium. The fair includes discreet HIV rapid testing, MPOX vaccinations, PrEP and blood pressure screenings, and syphilis testing by PFY, as well as resources regarding nutrition, ticks, fertility and other topics. There will even be free chair massages and giveaways. stonybrookmedicine.edu/LGBTQ

The LGBT Network’s North Fork Pride Parade returns to Greenport for its second year on Saturday, June 22, noon–5 p.m. Lining up on Broad Street, floats and marchers travel down Main Street on their way toward a lively festival in Mitchell Park. northforkpride.org

Callen-Lorde Community Health Center’s Hamptons Tea Dance sashays its way to Nova’s Ark Project in Water Mill on Saturday, July 13.­­­ Tickets and more information about this outdoor social event are expected to become available on Memorial Day weekend. hamptonsteadance.org

The Hetrick-Martin Institute, the nation’s oldest LGBTQ+ youth organization, hosts their annual School’s Out benefit on Saturday, July 20 at 5 p.m. Taking place at a private home in Water Mill, the fundraiser treats guests to a cocktail reception, dinner by Hamptons chefs, music by Lina Bradford and gift bags. hmi.org

Dan’s Out East End Impact Awards on Sunday, August 25 at 3 p.m. is a celebration recognizing those who impact, influence and support the East End’s LGBTQ+ community. Guests will gather at Blue Mar in Southampton to enjoy an afternoon of dancing, great food and drink, community connection and a raffle that benefits a great local cause. SchnepsMedia.com/events