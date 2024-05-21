Kim Kardashian & Tom Brady Among Stars to Receive Insanely Cool Michael Rubin White Party Invites

Kim Kardashian will be wearing white at Michael Rubin’s annual Hamptons White Party this summer, Photo: Robert Smith/PMC/PMC

Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader were among the first to receive invites to Michael Rubin’s eagerly anticipated annual Hamptons White Party.

The Fanatics founder famously throws the most exclusive Fourth of July party at his $50 million Water Mill estate with sweeping views of Mecox Bay.

Kardashian posted a photo of her gift bag invitation — a sleek white tote labeled “white party 2024” and featuring framed original artwork by renowned artist George Condo, calling it “crazy!”

Invitees include supermodel Emily Ratajkowski and Scott Sartiano, owner of New York City private members club Zero Bond. The custom illustration is a big deal, too — Condo’s work can be found in MoMA, the Met and the Whitney, and Brady and Kardashian previously bid $2 million each on a painting last year at a charity auction for Jay-Z, Meek Mill and Rubin’s Reform Alliance.