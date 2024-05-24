Podcast: Dan Talks with Joe Gaviola, Montauk Lighthouse Keeper

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

A Chat with Joe Gaviola

Episode 184: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Joe Gaviola, Montauk Lighthouse keeper and president of the Montauk Historical Society. He is known in the community as an ardent fisherman and businessman, retiring from the corporate world in the 2010s, where he was an investment advisor and corporate executive.

