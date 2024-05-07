Oysterponds PTA Fundraiser Supports Scholarships & Amphitheater in Orient

Enjoy fabulous fresh oysters and wine while supporting Oysterponds Elementary School

Oysterponds Elementary School’s PTA is hosting a fabulous fundraiser for a couple of worthy causes on Thursday, May 16 on the North Fork.

The event will run from 5–7 p.m. and feature live music, good food and good cheer at the Silver Sands Motel on Greenport’s waterfront.

Part of Orient Point’s Oysterponds Union Free School District, the school is raising money for the Oysterponds Alumni College Scholarship initiative, and the creation of a brand-new Kathy Syron Amphitheater, which will be named in honor of late Oysterponds Elementary teacher Kathy Syron and serve as an outdoor classroom and a vibrant space for performances, assemblies, and educational programs benefitting students and faculty, as well as the Orient community at large.

The new scholarship program will see to the development and growth of the children of this East End community, as they embark on their journeys to higher education.

Syron was dedicated to the Oysterponds community, as a beloved teacher, staunch supporter of the PTA, and a member of the Grid-Iron Parents Board.

The PTA fundraiser will be a night of live music, wine, and community. And, the event would not be complete without the school’s namesake: Fresh, North Fork oysters will be served, along with a variety of other delicious hors d’oeuvres.

A silent auction, and the opportunity to mingle with community leaders are just a few of the perks for attendees of this exciting evening of hospitality and change.

Tickets begin at $75 and can be purchased in a variety of bundles, with different accommodations attached.

Visit oysterponds.memberhub.com/store/items/1006230 for more information and ticket inquiries.