Minute with Mike Podcast: Unite the Equestrian Communities of Wellington

On this week’s episode of the Minute with Mike podcast, your host Mike Nicodema (Principal Shareholder and co-chair of Greenberg Traurig’s Equine Industry Group, gtlaw.com) joins forces with Michael Stone, President of Wellington International, and Tim Gannon, Chairman of National Polo Center’s Hospitality to discuss unifying Wellington’s equestrian communities here in South Florida.