Rabble Rose Winemaker Loren Miller Is Pouring at Rose Soiree

Rabble Rose

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Rabble Rose Winemaker Loren Miller is bringing his wines at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

Meet Rabble Rose Winemaker Loren Miller

How did you get into this line of work?

I stumbled into winemaking by chance, but after getting a taste, I was hooked. The mix of chemistry, agronomy, and entrepreneurship is totally addictive and keeps me excited every day.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

We’re seeing a big shift in the wine industry towards lighter and brighter styles. These aren’t totally new, but there’s a fresh wave of wine lovers who are really digging the balanced, fruit-forward profiles over the old-school high ripeness and intense extraction.

What is your favorite wine?

Choosing a favorite wine is tough because it changes about every three months. I didn’t grow up in a wine-loving family, and early in my career, I mainly focused on California. But in the last few years, I’ve loved slowing down and exploring region by region, kind of like diving into the classics from Biggie or MF DOOM that shaped the industry.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Inspiration can hit from the most unexpected places. Sometimes, it’s the wild unpredictability of nature that gets me — like how a sudden storm or a perfect sunny day can completely change a harvest. It’s never boring; it keeps me on my toes and reminds me why I love this job.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

The world of food and wine is filled with incredibly passionate and talented individuals, and I’ve been incredibly lucky to learn from some of these legends. Steve Frost from Wolf Blass, Kym Schroeder of Penfolds, and our own newly appointed VP of Winemaking and Master of Wine, Kryss Speegle, have all been significant sources of inspiration for me.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Our juicy, fruit forward Rabble Rose.

Learn more at rabblewine.com