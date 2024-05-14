Summer Water Wine Will Be Pouring at Rose Soiree

Summer Water

Rosé Soirée presented by Wilmington Trust

Summer Water CEO Alexandra Savona is sending their most iconic and namesake rosé to this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

Meet Summer Water CEO Alexandra Savona

How did you get into this line of work?

I started in beer working at ABInBev where I loved working on beverage products that bring people together.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

I love that consumers are getting more educated about what makes a wine high quality, whether that is zero additives and sugar or how the grapes are sourced.

What is your favorite wine?

Summer Water.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

Nature.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

Any and all women who are forging paths in wine. According to McKinsey, women only represent 4% of the c-suite in the industry.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

Our winemaker doesn’t use “red wine reject” grapes like most rosé producers do. Instead, he sources the best grapes to make the best rosé in the Central Coast of California. As a result, he doesn’t need to have a heavy hand in the winemaking process — for example, adding other ingredients or sugar to compensate for the poor grape quality, which many others do. We let the grapes speak for themselves.

What wines do you plan to serve at the event?

Summer Water.

Visit summerwater.com.