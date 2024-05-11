Ultimate Provence Wine Will Flow at Dan's Rose Soiree

Ultimate Provence winemaker Alexis Cornu

Ultimate Provence Winemaker Alexis Cornu is pouring his wines at this year’s kickoff to summer in the Hamptons, Dan’s Rosé Soireé Presented by Wilmington Trust, on Sunday, May 26 over Memorial Day weekend, in Southampton. Tickets include tastings from more than 20 rosé wines sourced from the best wineries throughout the South Fork, North Fork and top wine regions from across the world, as well as over15 top chefs offering up their best bites.

Plus enjoy a full bar of craft beers, speciality cocktails, DJs, live music and lots of fun. Learn more and get tickets at DansTaste.com.

A Chat with Ultimate Provence Winemaker Alexis Cornu

How did you get into this line of work?

Growing up in Bordeaux, I have always wanted to work in a vineyard. After traveling across the world making wine outside France, I settled in Provence where the Terroir and climate are perfect to make the most amazing roses.

What new wine trends are you seeing?

People are increasingly attracted to wines like Provence roses because they are light, refreshing, lower in alcohol (only 12–12.5%) calories and sugar (about 25%) relative to other types of red wines. In addition, roses’ are very easy to pair with food with seafood, poultry, cheeses and many more.

What is your favorite wine?

My favorite wine is Ultimate Provence. Ultimate Provence is a syrah-led wine, which is unique and from a winery just near St. Tropez. The syrah gives it nice hints of spice and this wine has a nice citrus finish with a hint of saline influenced from the proximity to the Mediterranean Sea.

Where do you draw your inspiration from?

I mainly get the inspiration from the terroir. I try to make wines that reflect the soils, weather, temperatures and varietals. With Ultimate Provence, the microclimate is warmer than many parts of Provence, so you get outstanding syrah and rolle, which can be blended to give a unique taste that is refreshing and is outstanding with food or just as a summer cocktail that is reflective of the sexiness of the St. Tropez area.

Who do you admire in the food/wine world and why?

I have worked in many parts of the world including Germany, Australia and Japan. I love many things but was particularly impressed with the attention to detail and beautiful presentation of food and wine in Japan. I try to bring those things to the rosé wines we make in Provence.

What unique winemaking ritual do you practice?

We add some rolle (Vermentino in Provence) in our blend to bring more complexity, depth and nice citrus notes to the wine.

Visit provencerose.com