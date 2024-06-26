Carefree & Casual: Taking It Easy at the 668 Gig Shack in Montauk

668 The Gig Shack

The beloved, beachy community of Montauk begs you to leave your troubles behind and let your summer-lovin’ spirit run free. There, waiting to feed your soul — and your belly — is 668 the Gig Shack in downtown Montauk.

Named for the original Montauk phone exchange, 668 the Gig Shack — aka the Shack — is a carefree, casual spot with an ample outdoor patio, cheerful interior bar and vibrant décor that evolves when the mood strikes. Reminiscent of an authentic surfside joint, the Shack has a laid-back air and boasts a selection of freshly caught seafood, traditional staples and an innovative menu.

Patrons are an eclectic bunch — bona fide locals, daytrippers and weekenders, artists, celebs, and everything in between. They do share one common thread — they are looking for something “un-Hamptons,” without the glitz and the pretense, a place where they can feel confident in beachwear and truly sink into the subcurrent of the season.

Owned and run by the Gardell family, with youngest son Gray Gardell and close family friend/chef Joshua Farnham captaining the kitchen, the Shack has been serving Montauk shore worshippers for over 18 years. The allure is the chill vibe paired with a fun, flavorful menu.

Gardell and Farnham are a magnetic, easy-breezy duo — talking to them is like a breath of fresh air. The fiber of their beings is tied loosely, with enough give to let creativity flow and imagination guide their recipes.

“I usually cook with my nose more than anything,” said Gardell.” A lot of techniques can be adopted from other dishes. But personally I’ve never cooked with a recipe, so dishes constantly get adjusted and improved.”

For Farnham, his culinary background started at home.

“I learned the basics from my mother and grandfather, mostly around the holidays. Strong Italian roots. Scratch pastas and sauces were the norm,” said Farnhm. “I’ve been lucky enough to spend a number of seasons at 668 The Gig Shack, honing my culinary skills and palate.”

Their classic menu has been in place for 18 seasons, with mainstays including a charred lemon Caesar salad, smashed potatoes, baby back ribs, and a can’t-go-wrong Shack burger. But their true claim to fame is their experimental approach to creating new dishes that take their place on the “specials” board each week.

“This time of year is great for cooking!” Farnham said. “Fresh seasonal ingredients are plentiful. A good relationship with the fishing community and local farmers keep my inspiration flowing.”

Holding true to their Montauk roots, the Shack gets as much catch as possible from local fishermen. Farnham’s cousin sits at the helm of The Kimberly, one of three Tilefish boats based in Montauk that use “hook and line” exclusively. The Kimberly sources the Shack with the star of their famous Montacos (thousands of orders leave the kitchen doors during a summer season) made of fresh tilefish, homemade coleslaw and mango salsa. Fluke is currently running in our waters, and you’ll find varieties of preparations featured this time of year. Other seafood highlights include a spicy tuna taquito, white wine mussels and linguine alle vongole.

An avid traveler, Gardell is inspired by his culinary destinations that span the globe with places like Sri Lanka, Morocco, Thailand, New Zealand, Argentina, and Italy, infusing many of the dishes with exotic herbs, spices and flavors.

In season, the Shack is a busy establishment to put it mildly. How do Gardell and Farnham manage the flurry of activity?

“Preparation and positivity. Things will go wrong,” said Farnham. “Stuff breaks only at the most inconvenient of times. We’ve learned to find the fun in the chaos of a busy restaurant.”

Music does not take a back seat to the food at the Shack – as a matter of fact it rides shotgun, even taking the wheel, depending on the act and crowd.

“We have music five to six nights a week,” said Gardell. “Low-key with a chill summer vibe. Lots of guitar and piano, and local bands often.” Gardell and Josh grew up playing in garage bands, so tunes are pretty important to the overall fusion, hence the name Gig Shack. Do they ever take the stage to pay homage to their roots? They admit it’s possible once – or twice – a year.

The Gig Shack is open every day through the end of summer for lunch and dinner, with live music 5-6 evenings and afternoons on weekends.

668 the Gig Shack is located at 782 Montauk Highway in Montauk. It can be reached at 631-668-2727 or 668thegigshack.com.