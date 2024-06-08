Architect Michael W. Behringer of Southampton Remembered for Service to Community

Michael W. Behringer

Michael Ward Behringer of Southampton died peacefully surrounded by family on May 23. The driving force in his life was love — for his family and his community.

Born October 7, 1955 to Thomas and Maureen, Behringer graduated from North Carolina State University College of Design and Clemson University School of Architecture, then returned to Southampton as a licensed architect. He married his soulmate and love of his life, Cheryl Collins, on June 4, 1983 and settled in North Sea. Southampton Town boasts many homes and additions designed by Behringer. His designs blend with and enhance the natural beauty and environment he loved about Eastern Long Island.

Behringer was a giver who loved the Town of Southampton. He gave back to his community in many ways; but from the North Sea Fire Department perspective, Behringer gave it all. Serving as a member for 33 years, he was a lieutenant from 1995-1997, on the board of directors for 15 years, the department president for 4 years, a 25-year member of the scholarship committee and served on the Board of Fire Commissioners.

The NSFD became a second family to him, his wife Cheryl and their sons. He never hesitated to make a fire call, help cook a meal, assist with drills, work carnival nights or help those in need. In 2009, he was Fireman of the Year.

In 1999, Behringer became a founding board member of Southampton Youth Services and gave SYS his services as an architect, pro bono. He was the first to put his own money toward the SYS project and was an integral part of it, either on the board or as a member. He also served on the Southampton Town Architectural Review Board.

Nothing mattered more to him in this world than Cheryl and their two boys, Michael and Steven. He fostered this love of his family in many ways, but perhaps the most telling was camping. Many summer days and nights found Behringer, Cheryl and the boys surrounded by family and friends camping at Shinnecock East County Park, Jim Aery’s Way, or North Sea Beach. As a family, they enjoyed countless barbecues and overnights with cousins. Campfires long into the night with both family and friends were the norm for years. They took this love of family and adventure to include many camping trips to the British and U.S. Virgin Islands.

Michael and Steven attended the College of Charleston; Behringer and Cheryl were quick to follow with an off-season Southern home. The couple split time away from North Sea between Charleston, South Carolina and Peoria, Illinois to be with their three beautiful grandchildren, Charlie, Will, and Savannah.

Behringer was predeceased by his wife, Cheryl; son, Michael; parents, Thomas and Maureen; and brother, Tim. He is survived by his son, Steven (Samantha); grandchildren, Charlie, Will and Savannah; sisters, Kathy Dayton and Peggy D’Onofrio (Ron); brothers, Brian (Tracy) and Kevin (Karen), and 13 nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Brockett Funeral Home on Friday, June 7, 4-8 p.m. with a Firematic Service at 7 p.m. Services to be held at Brockett Funeral Home on Saturday, June 8 at 11 a.m. will be followed by a procession to the gravesite led by NSFD.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the North Sea Fire Department Scholarship Fund, 149 Noyac Road, Southampton, NY 11968)