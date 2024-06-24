Bank of America Expands and Opens Hampton Bays Financial Center

Bank of America hosted the grand opening of its newest innovative financial center in Hampton Bays on June 18.

Located at 95 East Montauk Highway in Hampton Bays, the Bank of America Financial Center is part of a mission to expand the bank’s network across New York and increase financial centers across 39 states.

“The opening of this new center reflects our high-tech and high-touch approach to meeting the banking, borrowing, and investing needs of our clients,” said Marc Perez, president, Bank of America Long Island.

The Hampton Bays Financial Center presents the latest technology for Long Islanders with private offices for one-on-one assistance and financial specialists on site who can work specifically to a client’s distinctive priorities.

The expansion of Bank of America’s network helps to promote retail banking, lending, small business services to local clients, and personal guidance with the partnership with Merrill Wealth Management, all of which will be available at the Hampton Bays location.

Clients on Long Island will be introduced to Bank of America’s original and industry-leading digital technologies which have helped to successfully service banking, lending, and investing to over 57 million verified digital clients.

Also at the grand opening, Perez announced a generous $250,000 grant to fund a newly developed Long Island Cares farmer’s market truck, which will help to distribute fresh produce to individuals and communities in need this fall.

Bank of America Long Island continues to market its services with complete interior renovations in all 62 financial centers, serving clients across the Island. Bank of America announced that by 2025, 26 centers will receive exterior renovations and by 2028 100% of Long Island centers will be completely refurbished.