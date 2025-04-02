Dan's Taste Presented by Wilmington Trust 2025 Summer Series Lineup Announced

Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust is back! Photo: East 27 Creative

The Hamptons’ culinary scene is set to sizzle this summer with Dan’s Taste Presented by Wilmington Trust Summer 2025 Series, featuring five exceptional events that celebrate the region’s finest food and drink.

The series kicks off on Memorial Day weekend with Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust, followed by a new red wine, white wine and beer-forward addition to the lineup on Fourth of July weekend: Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust. The season heats up with Chefs of the Hamptons Presented by Wilmington Trust, Dan’s GrillHampton Presented by Wilmington Trust, and culminates with Dan’s White Party Presented by Wilmington Trust.

The five-part annual events at some of the region’s most fabulous venues — making for some of the most sought-after tickets in the Hamptons — is hosted by Dan’s Papers, the only year-round weekly publication covering the entire East End.

“Summer 2025 is set to be the biggest and best parties we have yet to host in the 14 years since Dan’s Taste started the series,” said Josh Schneps, CEO of Schneps Media, the parent company of Dan’s Papers. “We are thrilled to welcome Wilmington Trust as our official naming partner and look forward to the kickoff event Memorial Day weekend to officially start the summer season on the East End.”

Here’s a preview of what’s on tap:

Dan’s Taste Summer Series Presented by Wilmington Trust 2025

Dan’s Rosé Soirée Presented by Wilmington Trust will be held May 25 at Southampton Arts Center. Kicking off the season, the Rosé Soirée is a tribute to the world’s finest rosés, including selections from around the world, Hamptons and the North Fork. Guests can indulge in exquisite bites prepared by Long Island’s top chefs while enjoying live music in a vibrant atmosphere.

Red, White & Brews Presented by Wilmington Trust is slated for July 5 at Southampton Arts Center. Guests will celebrate Independence Day weekend with a festive gathering that offers a curated selection of red and white wines alongside the best in craft brews. Savor cuisine from renowned Long Island chefs and partake in the patriotic spirit with fellow attendees.

Chefs of the Hamptons Presented by Wilmington Trust returns on July 17 at Sí Sí at EHP Resort & Marina. This highly anticipated event brings together the Hamptons’ top culinary talents for an unforgettable evening. Guests will experience a diverse array of dishes, each showcasing the chefs’ creativity and the region’s rich flavors, all in a picturesque waterfront setting.

Dan’s GrillHampton Presented by Wilmington Trust is set for Aug. 2 at ClubHouse Hamptons. A highlight of the summer, GrillHampton features a thrilling cooking competition where chefs go head-to-head, presenting their best grilled creations. Attendees can enjoy a variety of grilled fare, complemented by beer, wine, and specialty cocktails, with live music setting the stage for an evening of fun and friendly rivalry.

Dan’s White Party Presented by Wilmington Trust is back on Aug. 16 at RGNY. Concluding the series, the White Party invites guests to don their most stylish white attire for an elegant evening featuring top cuisine at one of the hottest North Fork vineyards. With smooth cocktails, fine wines, and beers, attendees can revel in the chic ambiance making it a night to remember.

“We look forward to welcoming an incredible collection of talented chefs, top wines, cocktails, beers, beverages and extraordinary sponsors like our presenting sponsor Wilmington Trust,” said Elizabeth Aloni, senior vice president of events of Schneps Media. “These carefully curated elements come together to co-create the hottest parties of the Hamptons summer. The countdown begins!”

In addition to the presenting sponsor Wilmington Trust, this year’s sponsors include Manhattan Beer & Beverages Distributors, Adamas, Fishers Island Lemonade, Twisted Cow Distillery, Oceanview Landscapes, Long Island Ice & Fuel, NEC, Preferred Events, East 27 Creative and Great Jones with opportunities for sponsors and chefs still available.

Each event in Dan’s Taste 2025 Summer Series offers a unique opportunity to immerse oneself in the Hamptons’ vibrant culinary culture, promising unforgettable experiences for all who attend.Tickets for all events are on sale now.

For tickets and more information visit DansTaste.com