Children's Museum of East End Hosts Block Party

The Children’s Museum of the East End Copresidents Liz Bard and Lara Sweeney hosted its 7th annual Block Party in Bridgehampton.

Families gathered to a morning full of creative and interactive activities.

The events kicked off the season with DIY stomp rockets, crafts, chalk art and games.

The Block Party brought the community together, providing a memorable experience for children and parents alike, and setting a joyful tone for the museum’s upcoming season.