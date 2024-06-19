Event & Party Photos

Children's Museum of East End Hosts Block Party

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/19/2024

Abigail CarberryRichard Lewin

Alex Kravitz, Jack FinkRichard Lewin

Connect 4Richard Lewin

Bridgehampton School Marimba Ensemble, Director David ElliottRichard Lewin

Callie Emerson, Kayla HartRichard Lewin

Donald Rudick, Sofia FantiRichard Lewin

Dylan Altmann, Tammy Lacey, Kerri Rosen, Lilah and Sienna Rodrigues, Chloe RosenRichard Lewin

Gemma Patel, Olivia BieberRichard Lewin

Hollis JacobsRichard Lewin

Jacky Loving, Michael LobinRichard Lewin

John and Lucas MacNeillRichard Lewin

Kayleigh LlorenteRichard Lewin

Kieran and Hannah Quinn, Liz BardRichard Lewin

Lianna and Ellika RatzkenRichard Lewin

Michele Levine, Reese PadoverRichard Lewin

Owen, Caroline and Levi ParisRichard Lewin

Patrick IrwinRichard Lewin

Tim and Quinn BorchersRichard Lewin

Tom Burns, Jack Leyden, Patience Burns, Maryl LeydenRichard Lewin

Vanessa and Daniela DiPietroRichard Lewin

Will, Olivia and Stefanie DavidowRichard Lewin

The Children’s Museum of the East End Copresidents Liz Bard and Lara Sweeney hosted its 7th annual Block Party in Bridgehampton.

Families gathered to a morning full of creative and interactive activities.

The events kicked off the season with DIY stomp rockets, crafts, chalk art and games.

The Block Party brought the community together, providing a memorable experience for children and parents alike, and setting a joyful tone for the museum’s upcoming season.

