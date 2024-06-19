Children's Museum of East End Hosts Block Party
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
06/19/2024
The Children’s Museum of the East End Copresidents Liz Bard and Lara Sweeney hosted its 7th annual Block Party in Bridgehampton.
Families gathered to a morning full of creative and interactive activities.
The events kicked off the season with DIY stomp rockets, crafts, chalk art and games.
The Block Party brought the community together, providing a memorable experience for children and parents alike, and setting a joyful tone for the museum’s upcoming season.