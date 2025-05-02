Things to Do on the North Fork This Week, May 2-8, 2025

Take a hike in the Hamptons this weekend!

Enjoy all the North Fork has to offer with great live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor adventures and more local fun this week, May 2-8, 2025.

NORTH FORK LIVE SHOWS

Awaken: The Music of YES

Friday, May 2, 8 p.m.

Hear hits like “Owner of a Lonely Heart” from this critically acclaimed tribute band at The Suffolk! Tickets begin at $39.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

Minbuza Japanese Folk Dance

Saturday, May 3, 1 p.m.

Enjoy a costumed performance, flower hat workshop, refreshments, and more as part of the Greenport Cherry Blossom Festival. The event is suitable for all ages.

768 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-1717, castnorthfork.org

Reggae Fest

Saturday, May 3, 3 p.m.

Enjoy rockin’ reggae bands like Aqua Cherry, Mighty Mystic, The Scofflaws, Fubar, and more at The Greenport Harbor Brewery! Tickets are $25 in advance and $32 at the door.

4211 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Live Music with Jeff LeBlanc

Sunday, May 4, 1 p.m.

Don’t miss one of Long Island’s most popular singer/songwriters at Bedell Cellars!

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Penny Lane, The Beatles Tribute Band

Sunday, May 4, 2 p.m.

Enjoy all of your favorite The Beatles songs at The Mattituck-Laurel Library! Call in advance to register.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

So Good! The Neil Diamond Experience

Sunday, May 4, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss twenty-four hit songs like “Sweet Caroline,” multimedia, stories, trivia, and more at The Suffolk! Tickets begin at $49.

118 E Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, thesuffolk.org

NORTH FORK OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Hive Split Workshop

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.

Learn about beekeeping at this hands-on bee lab at Hallockville Museum Farm! Tickets are $25 for members and $35 for non-members. You’ll need to bring your own protective equipment.

6038 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

Spring Nature Walk

Saturday, May 3, 1 p.m.

Learn about spring wildlife, amphibians, birds, and trails with The Peconic Land Trust and naturalist John Turner. Tickets are $5, and registration is required.

Overlook Drive, Riverhead. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

ENRICHING NORTH FORK PROGRAMS

Cinco de ’90s

Saturday, May 3, 10 a.m.

Find your scrunchies and flannels and head to Luncharitos, where you can celebrate Cinco de Mayo in a ‘90s-style atmosphere through 1 p.m.

119 Main Street, Greenport. 631-477-6666, lucharitos.com/greenport

Long Island Spring Restaurant Week

Through May 4

Don’t miss your chance to savor the flavor at local restaurants, which will be offering three-course dinners for $29, $39, or $46, or two-course lunches for $24. Participating North Fork eateries include Bistro 72, Cooperage Inn, Noah’s, On the Docks, and more!

Various locations, North Fork. longislandrestaurantweek.com

Cupcakes & Wine May

Sunday, May 4, noon

Enjoy three handmade cupcakes from Blue Duck Bakery paired with three delightful Pindar wines! Tickets are $30 and $25 for members. Register for your time slot in advance online.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6300, pindar.net

Beginner Line Dancing Class

Monday, May 5, 6 p.m.

Learn all about line dancing in the climate-controlled barn at Spirit’s Promise Rescue! You can also stay for the High Beginner/Low Improver class at 7:30 if you pay $10 cash at the door. Be sure to register in advance. All proceeds will go to support the programs and horses on the farm.2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromise.com

Lecture: “The Tragedy of a Pelican”

Thursday, May 8, 1 p.m.

Learn about the tragedy of the Pelican, which capsized a mile away from the Montauk Lighthouse in 1951, leading to the disappearance of forty-five people. Uncover the mystery with The Southold Historical Society. Be sure to RSVP.

55200 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-5500, southoldhistorical.org

Vitner’s Happy Hour

Thursday, May 1, 3 p.m.

Learn about winetasting with the experts at Surhu & Lieb Vineyards! Reservations are recommended but walk-ins are welcome.

13050 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-1100, suhruliebvineyards.com

NORTH FORK ART EXHIBITIONS

Finding Qi

On view through May 10

Enjoy this solo exhibition by artist Robert Oxnam, who will be showcasing art, photography, and paintings inspired by Chinese cultural concepts. A North Fork resident, Oxnam is also inspired by the tree roots on local beaches.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

