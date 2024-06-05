Dan Rattiner Talks with Trish Gathers, CEO of The Carmelite System

Meet Trish Gathers, CEO of The Carmelite System

Episode 185: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Trish Gathers, president and chief executive officer of The Carmelite System, a Catholic not-for-profit health system sponsored by the Carmelite Sisters for the Aged and Infirm, which consists of senior care facilities that provide services to the aged and infirm.

