Event & Party Photos

Dan's Paper's VIP Summer Kick Off Reception

By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute 06/21/2024

Symona Kitchen, Aleksandra KardwellJulie Froehlich

Ann Ciardullo, Keith GreenJulie Froehlich

Belle Diouf, Sanford Rubinstein, Victoria Schneps, Gorgiana Benatti, Vincent RisoJulie Froehlich

Cheri Christmas, Victoria Schneps, Marisa Alter-Nelson, Julie LambJulie Froehlich

Edoardo Daltecorole, Alyssa CarpentieriJulie Froehlich

Erica Smitheman, Kimberly AufhauseJulie Froehlich

G.M. Harper Peck, Pat NaguloJulie Froehlich

George Schwertl, Victoria Schneps, Lucie KwanJulie Froehlich

Ilene and Roger Sichel, Lori LevineJulie Froehlich

Leesa Rowland, Larry WohlJulie Froehlich

Lewis Shenker, Victoria Schneps, Arline Shenker, Eva Lamere, Rick ChioandoJulie Froehlich

Liam and Zach ErdemJulie Froehlich

Lucie Kwan, George SchwertlJulie Froehlich

Madison ColeJulie Froehlich

Southampton Supervisor Maria Moore, Zach ErdemJulie Froehlich

Marianne Bagatta, Victoria HiltonJulie Froehlich

Monserrat Ruiz, Alexander EsccobarJulie Froehlich

Arvind and Ila Vora, Victoria Schneps, Tejal and Paresh RavalJulie Froehlich

Rabbi Marc Schneier, Victoria SchnepsJulie Froehlich

Realtor Sharlene Jamison, Developer Martin SchwartzJulie Froehlich

Sammie Orih, Lorri DurekaJulie Froehlich

Sanford Rubenstein, Victoria Schneps, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Il Pellicano and Bijoux Owner Kyky ConilleJulie Froehlich

It has become a Dan’s Papers tradition to kick off the summer by thanking its supporters.

A new team has taken over the site in Southampton of the Blu Mar.

Il Pellicano and Bijoux sponsored the brilliant sun-filled Sunday afternoon cocktail party.

Celebrity Chef Rocco Dispirito will run the kitchen for a new operator Kyky Conille running the same name highly regarded restaurants in Manhattan.

Fabled builder Bruce Ratner signed his new book Early Detection: Catching Cancer When it’s Curable.

