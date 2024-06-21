Dan's Paper's VIP Summer Kick Off Reception
By Jacqueline Moore
1 minute
06/21/2024
It has become a Dan’s Papers tradition to kick off the summer by thanking its supporters.
A new team has taken over the site in Southampton of the Blu Mar.
Il Pellicano and Bijoux sponsored the brilliant sun-filled Sunday afternoon cocktail party.
Celebrity Chef Rocco Dispirito will run the kitchen for a new operator Kyky Conille running the same name highly regarded restaurants in Manhattan.
Fabled builder Bruce Ratner signed his new book Early Detection: Catching Cancer When it’s Curable.