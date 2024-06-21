Dan's Paper's VIP Summer Kick Off Reception

Symona Kitchen, Aleksandra Kardwell Julie Froehlich Ann Ciardullo, Keith Green Julie Froehlich Belle Diouf, Sanford Rubinstein, Victoria Schneps, Gorgiana Benatti, Vincent Riso Julie Froehlich Cheri Christmas, Victoria Schneps, Marisa Alter-Nelson, Julie Lamb Julie Froehlich Edoardo Daltecorole, Alyssa Carpentieri Julie Froehlich Erica Smitheman, Kimberly Aufhause Julie Froehlich G.M. Harper Peck, Pat Nagulo Julie Froehlich George Schwertl, Victoria Schneps, Lucie Kwan Julie Froehlich Ilene and Roger Sichel, Lori Levine Julie Froehlich Leesa Rowland, Larry Wohl Julie Froehlich Lewis Shenker, Victoria Schneps, Arline Shenker, Eva Lamere, Rick Chioando Julie Froehlich Liam and Zach Erdem Julie Froehlich Lucie Kwan, George Schwertl Julie Froehlich Madison Cole Julie Froehlich Southampton Supervisor Maria Moore, Zach Erdem Julie Froehlich Marianne Bagatta, Victoria Hilton Julie Froehlich Monserrat Ruiz, Alexander Esccobar Julie Froehlich Arvind and Ila Vora, Victoria Schneps, Tejal and Paresh Raval Julie Froehlich Rabbi Marc Schneier, Victoria Schneps Julie Froehlich Realtor Sharlene Jamison, Developer Martin Schwartz Julie Froehlich Sammie Orih, Lorri Dureka Julie Froehlich Sanford Rubenstein, Victoria Schneps, Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, Il Pellicano and Bijoux Owner Kyky Conille Julie Froehlich

It has become a Dan’s Papers tradition to kick off the summer by thanking its supporters.

A new team has taken over the site in Southampton of the Blu Mar.

Il Pellicano and Bijoux sponsored the brilliant sun-filled Sunday afternoon cocktail party.

Celebrity Chef Rocco Dispirito will run the kitchen for a new operator Kyky Conille running the same name highly regarded restaurants in Manhattan.

Fabled builder Bruce Ratner signed his new book Early Detection: Catching Cancer When it’s Curable.