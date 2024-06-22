Frederick C. Ogar Remembered as Dedicated Shelter Island FD Chief

Frederick C. Ogar

Frederick C. Ogar, lifelong Shelter Island resident, died on Saturday, June 8. He was 88 years old.

Ogar was born on June 11, 1935 on Shelter Island to Florence E. (née Bauman) and W. Frederick Ogar. He was one of seven children. He graduated from Shelter Island High School. After high school, he enlisted with the U.S. Army and served for two years from 1956 to 1958. From there he enlisted with the U.S. Coast Guard Reserve and served from 1959 to 1961.

On October 28, 1961 on Shelter Island, he married the love of his life, Dorothy “Dot” (née Smith) Ogar. Together they had one daughter and continued to make their home on Shelter Island.

In his professional career Ogar was the owner and operator of the Shelter Island Refuse Company for 42 years, from 1965 to 2007. He was a Boy Scout leader in the 1960s. He was a 65-year member of the Shelter Island Fire Department, serving as chief, captain and fire commissioner. He was a member of the American Legion Mitchell Post 281 on Shelter Island. He was also a member of the AACA (Antique Automobile Club of America) and the AACA Peconic Bay Region. As an antique car enthusiast, he was the proud owner of 18 pre-war cars.

Predeceased by his sisters Kathleen Willingham and Mary Ellen Ogar, Ogar is survived by his wife Dorothy; daughter Sharon Jacobs (Henry) of Palm Bay, FL; granddaughter Mariah K. Bader; great-grandson Jackson H. Bader; and siblings Alyce Mayo of Colchester, VT, Walter Ogar of Shelter Island, Rosemarie Waterhouse of Lenoir, NC and Arthur Ogar of Shelter Island.

The family received friends on June 12 at the DeFriest-Grattan Shelter Island Funeral Home, where Shelter Island Fire Department Services were held. Graveside Services with U.S. Army Honors were held on June 13 at the Shelter Island Cemetery, officiated by Father Peter DeSanctis.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Shelter Island American Legion Mitchell Post 281 or Shelter Island Fire Department would be appreciated. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.