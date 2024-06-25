Get a Room: Hamptons & North Fork Hotels, Inns & Motels

The Surf Lodge in Montauk

Sure, it’s great renting a beach house on the East End come summer, but sometimes all you need is a room and the convenience of all the amenities that come with staying in a hotel. But which ones still have vacancies available during the high season between Memorial Day and Labor Day?

Look no further, dear travelers. Here are more than 40 hotels, inns and motels to choose from across the Hamptons and the North Fork.

HAMPTONS HOTELS

Baron’s Cove

31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com/barons-cove

Bridgehampton Inn

2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3660, loavesandfishes.us/bridgehampton-inn

Canoe Place Inn & Cottages

239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com

Capri

281 County Road 39A, Southampton. 631-504-6575, caprisouthampton.com

Daunt’s Albatross

44 S. Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-2729, dauntsalbatross.com

EHP Resort & Marina

295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-324-9191, ehpresort.com

Gurney Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk

Hero Beach Club

626 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-9825, herobeachclub.com

Huntting Inn

94 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0410, hunttinginn.com

Memory Motel & Bar

692 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2702, memorymotel.com

Mirram

21 Oceanview Terrace, Montauk. 631-668-2050, marrammontauk.com

Montauk Manor

236 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com

Room at the Beach

2668 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-899-4006, iwantaroomatthebeach.com

Ruschmeyer’s

161 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-268-0037, ruschmeyersmontauk.com

Sag Harbor Inn

45 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2949, sagharborinn.com

Sail Inn

548 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-2800, sailinnofmontauk.com

Southampton Inn

91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com

The 1708 House

126 Main Street, Southampton. 631-287-1708, 1708house.com

The American Hotel

49 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com

The Baker House 1650

181 Main Street. East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com

The Inn Spot

32 Lighthouse Road, Hamptons Bays. 734-322-9396, theinnspot.com

The Montauk Yacht Club

32 Star Island Road, Montauk. 631-668-3100, montaukyachtclub.com

The Quogue Club

47 Quogue Street Quogue. 631-653-0100, quogueclub.com

The Roundtree

273 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3133, theroundtreehotels.com

The Surf Lodge

183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-250-8439, thesurflodge.com

Topping Rose House

1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com

Wainscott Inn

3720 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 888-924-6466, wainscottinn.com

Westhampton Seabreeze Motel

19 SeaBreeze Avenue, Westhampton. 631-288-6886, westhamptonseabreeze.com

NORTH FORK HOTELS

Hotel Moraine

62005 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-1776, hotelmoraine.com

Inn The Vineyard NoFo

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-709-4366, innthevineyard.wordpress.com

North Fork Table & Inn

57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com

Rose Hill Vineyards & Inn

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com

Sound View Greenport

58775 County Rd 48, Greenport. 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com

The Pridwin

81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 844-200-5001, caperesorts.com/pridwin

The Chequit

23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com

The Dimon Estate

370 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-0500, thedimonestate.com

The Harvest Inn

40300 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-9412, theharvestinnnofo.com

The Inn at East Wind

5720 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com

The Inn at Orient

25500 Main Road, Orient. 631-323-6150, theinnatorient.com

The Preston House & Hotel

428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

The Ram’s Head Inn

108 South Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com

The Shoals Suites & Slips

61600 Main Road, Southold. 631-657-8786, theshoalsnorthfork.com