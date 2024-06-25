Get a Room: Hamptons & North Fork Hotels, Inns & Motels
Sure, it’s great renting a beach house on the East End come summer, but sometimes all you need is a room and the convenience of all the amenities that come with staying in a hotel. But which ones still have vacancies available during the high season between Memorial Day and Labor Day?
Look no further, dear travelers. Here are more than 40 hotels, inns and motels to choose from across the Hamptons and the North Fork.
HAMPTONS HOTELS
Baron’s Cove
31 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 844-227-6672, caperesorts.com/barons-cove
Bridgehampton Inn
2266 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-537-3660, loavesandfishes.us/bridgehampton-inn
Canoe Place Inn & Cottages
239 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-763-6300, canoeplace.com
Capri
281 County Road 39A, Southampton. 631-504-6575, caprisouthampton.com
44 S. Elmwood Avenue, Montauk. 631-668-2729, dauntsalbatross.com
EHP Resort & Marina
295 Three Mile Harbor Hog Creek Road, East Hampton. 631-324-9191, ehpresort.com
Gurney Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
290 Old Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2345, gurneysresorts.com/montauk
Hero Beach Club
626 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-9825, herobeachclub.com
Huntting Inn
94 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0410, hunttinginn.com
692 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-2702, memorymotel.com
Mirram
21 Oceanview Terrace, Montauk. 631-668-2050, marrammontauk.com
Montauk Manor
236 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-668-4400, montaukmanor.com
Room at the Beach
2668 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 631-899-4006, iwantaroomatthebeach.com
Ruschmeyer’s
161 Second House Road, Montauk. 631-268-0037, ruschmeyersmontauk.com
Sag Harbor Inn
45 West Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-2949, sagharborinn.com
Sail Inn
548 West Lake Drive, Montauk. 631-668-2800, sailinnofmontauk.com
Southampton Inn
91 Hill Street, Southampton. 631-283-6500, southamptoninn.com
The 1708 House
126 Main Street, Southampton. 631-287-1708, 1708house.com
49 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-3535, theamericanhotel.com
The Baker House 1650
181 Main Street. East Hampton. 631-324-4081, bakerhouse1650.com
The Inn Spot
32 Lighthouse Road, Hamptons Bays. 734-322-9396, theinnspot.com
The Montauk Yacht Club
32 Star Island Road, Montauk. 631-668-3100, montaukyachtclub.com
The Quogue Club
47 Quogue Street Quogue. 631-653-0100, quogueclub.com
The Roundtree
273 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3133, theroundtreehotels.com
The Surf Lodge
183 Edgemere Street, Montauk. 631-250-8439, thesurflodge.com
Topping Rose House
1 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-808-2000, toppingrosehouse.com
Wainscott Inn
3720 Montauk Highway, Sagaponack. 888-924-6466, wainscottinn.com
Westhampton Seabreeze Motel
19 SeaBreeze Avenue, Westhampton. 631-288-6886, westhamptonseabreeze.com
NORTH FORK HOTELS
Hotel Moraine
62005 County Road 48, Greenport. 631-477-1776, hotelmoraine.com
Inn The Vineyard NoFo
13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-709-4366, innthevineyard.wordpress.com
North Fork Table & Inn
57225 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-0177, northforktableandinn.com
Rose Hill Vineyards & Inn
2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com
Sound View Greenport
58775 County Rd 48, Greenport. 631-477-1910, soundviewgreenport.com
The Pridwin
81 Shore Road, Shelter Island. 844-200-5001, caperesorts.com/pridwin
The Chequit
23 Grand Avenue, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0018, thechequithotel.com
The Dimon Estate
370 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-0500, thedimonestate.com
The Harvest Inn
40300 Main Road, Peconic. 631-765-9412, theharvestinnnofo.com
The Inn at East Wind
5720 NY-25A, Wading River. 631-929-3500, eastwindlongisland.com
The Inn at Orient
25500 Main Road, Orient. 631-323-6150, theinnatorient.com
428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com
The Ram’s Head Inn
108 South Ram Island Drive, Shelter Island Heights. 631-749-0811, theramsheadinn.com
The Shoals Suites & Slips
61600 Main Road, Southold. 631-657-8786, theshoalsnorthfork.com