Star-Studded Summer Series Coming to Canoe Place in Hampton Bays

Mark Normand is performing at Canoe Place in Hampton Bays, Photo: Todd Rosenberg Photography

Canoe Place is bringing in the noise, the funk, the jazz and the comedy this summer. Ten incredible concerts in the Grand Ballroom will join the legendary names of the past for a summer of music, conversation and laughter in Hampton Bays.

“We are thrilled to have such an extraordinary line-up,” says Matthew Kristan, Canoe Place general manager. “This series perfectly reflects our centuries-long commitment to offering unmatched experiences for our guests,” he added. “Last summer Jeff Goldblum and comedian Mark Normand selling out told us the Hamptons wanted even more, and with the help of NYC’s Murmrr Presents this is going to be a really special summer.”

Normand is back. Goldblum isn’t. But the line-up is impressive and a much bigger commitment. The Summer Series kicks off June 8 with the Gipsy Kings. Then continues throughout June, July and August with Aimee Mann, Steel Pulse, Graham Nash, Trevor Hall, Buena Vista Social Orchestra, Guster and The Mountain Goats, Rufus Wainwright and Normand.

Murmrr Founder Brian Kelly is based in Brooklyn but has brought acts like John Mulaney and Laufey to the Hamptons for charitable events. “We set out to create something truly special for Canoe Place this summer,” he said. “There’s an intimacy to all the spaces here. So we can provide an experience that’s unique and stays with you,” he added.

Kelly also says contemporary performers love the ‘place’ that’s seen Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Led Zeppelin, Billy Joel and Lucille Ball all drop in. “Canoe Place Inn is unlike any other venue. Rich in history but with state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Artists like performing here. It’s a one-of-a-kind space.”

That reference to equipment includes a new for 2025 lighting and sound system. “We are making this the hub of entertainment on the East End,” Kristan says.

This is the second season of what Canoe Place is trying to turn into a year-round cultural events center. Recent film screenings on environmental issues and a weekly trivia night have also begun in the off-season but are continuing through the summer, along with popular Front Row authors’ nights. “And there are still a few more open dates so look for some big surprises,” Kristan teases.

Visit canoeplace.com for details and more info.